These Exfoliating Pads Tackle So Many Skin Issues With Just 1 Swipe

Let’s face it: Perfecting your skin regimen requires a great deal of patience and research. Even after you nail it down, there’s always room for improvement (and more steps)! But what we like to work on is making the process easier and more efficient, which is just what these exfoliating pads from Bliss can bring to the table.

Instead of using a different item which addresses each of our various skin concerns, this single product can tackle them all! With just one swipe and less than sixty seconds of use, you’re treating your complexion to a top-notch transformative treatment. Reviewers even say you may see noticeable results immediately after your first use. Instant gratification? Sign Us up!

Get the Bliss That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

This box comes with 15 individually-wrapped wipes which are infused with exfoliating ingredients to essentially give you a professional-quality peel treatment at home — no spa splurging necessary! Each pad is saturated with 10% glycolic acid, which is what reduces excess dead skin cell buildup and helps to create a softer, smoother and brighter look throughout your skin. Better yet, the formula is designed to release glycolic acid gradually overnight, which may help diminish fine lines and discoloration as you sleep. Shoppers who note they have tried similar treatments in the past claim these are by far the best available — and at a much more affordable price than well-known competitors to boot!

As much as we love spending dedicated time to self-care evenings with a luxurious multi-step routine, keeping that up every night can become a chore. We’re booked and busy, and our schedules only seem to get more packed as we ease into the warmer months of the year. We know you can relate, but there’s no need to sacrifice your skincare goals due to your calendar — you’ll still be able to hit every mark with these simple and easy wipes on deck!

