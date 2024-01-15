Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your TikTok and Instagram feeds tend to constantly show you health-related advertisements including protein powder, healthy snacks, vitamins and greens powders — then, well, same. These ads are often times very convincing, urging you to act quickly on a product which will catapult you to better health.

But sometimes, advertisements are deceiving, and the best way to know about an item is to either try it for yourself or read reviews. If greens powders are on your radar or you’ve tried them before only to be utterly disappointed by the quality or taste, looking for a bestseller is the way to go. Luckily, I can report that I’ve done both tasting and review research regarding these bestselling Bloom greens, and yes, they definitely live up to their wildly popular status!

These greens are said to relieve bloating, aid digestion, boost energy and support gut health. Gut health is crucial for overall wellbeing, affecting everything from nutrient absorption and digestion to mood, sleep and immune function. In essence, good health starts with a healthy gut microbiome. This greens powder contains ingredients known to improve gut health; we’re talking high concentrations of prebiotics, probiotics, veggies, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, adaptogens and superfoods like barley grass and spirulina powder.

All of these health benefits are excellent and all, but a nasty taste can totally kill the mood. Bloom Greens are known for delicious flavors that taste like fruit juice, completely masking the taste of ingredients that — let’s face it — don’t taste good on their own. I love the strawberry kiwi flavor, but you can pick up the powder in berry, citrus, coconut and more — superfoods couldn’t be yummier! And the powders do this all without added sugars, GMOs, dairy and gluten.

One reviewer describes the benefits she notices while using this powder. “Unlike other sweet and artificial drinks, this one is refreshing and light. You won’t even notice that it’s a green powder drink. I first tried this product a year ago, and I’ve been repurchasing ever since. It has helped me with my skin, bloating, and energy levels,” they said.

It takes just one daily scoop mixed into eight ounces of water or a smoothie to start the de-bloating process. You can take it at any time of the day; what’s most important is staying consistent. But if you’re worried about remembering to take it, don’t worry — you just might find yourself looking forward to taking your greens every day like I do! The powders come in either a 30-serving tub or a pack of 15 sticks, so choose whichever is better for you. (I will say, however, that the sticks are extra convenient for keeping in purses and gym bags!)

As a particularly passionate reviewer said, “let it be part of your morning routine and it will change your life.”

