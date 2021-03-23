These Popular Workout Shorts Have a Hidden Pocket for Your Phone

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While shopping for exercise essentials, we always look for leggings and joggers that have pockets. Working out hands-free is a priority — but what happens when summer weather arrives? It’s far more difficult to find shorts that come complete with pockets — let alone ones that can actually fit a phone!

But with the temperatures rising by the day, we set out to score some amazing (and convenient) shorts for our workout wardrobe. Despite our initial concerns that this would be a fruitless journey, we actually came across a pair of dolphin-style shorts that effortlessly fit the bill!

Get the Blooming Jelly Women's Quick-Dry Running Shorts for just $25, available at Amazon!



These shorts from Blooming Jelly are exactly what we had in mind. While similar styles tend to skimp on the fabric (and ditch pockets in the process), this option from Amazon has Us covered for all of our warm-weather runs. In fact, these shorts have a pocket that’s roomy enough to fit a smartphone — which is simply incredible! If you’re concerned about prized phone slipping out in the midst of a sweat session, fear not — there’s a secure zipper at the top of the pocket to prevent any accidents!

This handy pocket isn’t the only thing that makes these shorts special. The overall design and aesthetic are completely eye-catching! They have a high-waisted fit, which is ideal for workouts, since they won’t bunch up as easily as a mid-rise short. They’re also lined with a compression layer which boosts their comfort levels.

Of course, people love dolphin shorts because they’re super flattering — and we’re no exception. The wrap hem on the sides can elongate the legs and actually make you look slimmer, plus provide more room to breathe during intense workouts! Naturally, these shorts have amassed nearly 1,500 glowing reviews from happy shoppers to date — and given spring’s arrival, it’s time to stock up now.

