This Chic White Top Has the Perfect Touch of Festive Detailing

Not feeling the “ugly” holiday sweater trend that’s swept social media? That’s fine by Us! Even though we enjoy rocking delightfully tacky sweaters when the season calls for it, we certainly don’t wear them daily.

If you want to keep your holiday style simple, this sleek tunic top from Blooming Jelly is a must-have! It’s a straightforward piece, but it has a tiny, elegant of gold detailing that instantly brightens it up.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Off The Shoulder Top for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2020, but are subject to change.



This top is made from a soft cotton material and has a loose fit. It’s cut in a slightly off-the-shoulder silhouette, which will be a versatile addition to your rotation. You can drape it off to the side, center it over your shoulders or position the neckline by the chest to create a cowl-neck style! As it’s such a staple top, it needed a little something extra to spice things up. The gold metal buttons on the ends of each sleeve provide the ideal boost to truly make this top special!

Because it’s more of a tunic than a standard shirt, the hem is longer than similar options on the market. You know that means: It’s dreamy to wear with leggings! It will also look great with jeans or skinny slacks, or you can try tucking it into high-waisted pants to create a more form-fitting look.

Blooming Jelly Women's Off The Shoulder Top

No surprise here: Shoppers are thrilled with this top! It’s easy to dress it up or down depending on what’s on the calendar, plus it has a casual and comfortable feel that “has more going on than a plain T-shirt.” Most reviewers claim this shirt runs true to size, but you can try ordering a larger or smaller version if you want to slightly alter the fit. We can’t wait to wear this top for a low-key but seriously festive occasion!

