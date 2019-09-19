



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The one affirmation we’re always reminding ourselves? Tough times don’t last but tough people do. Each and every single one of Us needs that reminded of this, but want to know what else we need? A reality check that sometimes things are simply out of our control. We can handle every single curveball or obstacle thrown our way — with class and grace nonetheless. And the unfortunate truth? We still can fall short. But sometimes there is one thing that we can always count on…

Our favorite pair of shoes! We dedicate hours planing our looks from head-to-toe and can’t figure out what shoes to wear with it. Shoes can make or break an outfit, as we all know, and we want to own a pair that we know will go with everything. We all have that one pair, and unfortunately that one pair will eventually become too worn out to wear. It feels like Alanis Morissette‘s’ Ironic plays in the background when this happens. So, what’s a shoe-lover to do? Well, the answer isn’t to stop wearing shoes. It’s to grab this perfect pair and keep them stuffed in our purses at all times!

See it: Grab a pair of the Blowfish Malibu Madera Flats (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $33, available at Zappos!

The Blowfish Malibu Madera Flats are perfect, and why is that? Is anyone dealing with a long, exhausting morning commute? Or what about errands? Do you run out during your lunch break our after work in hopes of checking off that never-ending to-do list? If so, how are your feet? Is anyone dealing with any unsettling aches and pains? Or, are you already dealing with them at this very second. Yes? We figured, and that’s why we said this shoe is the perfect pair for you.

What’s so special about this flat? Let’s start with the basics. Not only is there one sensational shade but there are 6 of them. Each and every single pattern and print is perfect for any time, any day and can be worn anywhere. The ‘Ash Leopard Grass PU’ is the animal-inspired print that’s perfectly on-trend with fall fashion. While the ‘Onyx Fools Gold Metallic PU’ is the anything-but-basic bold shade that will elevate any everyday look. And what else? Just as flattering and fabulous as the last!

Now, what’s even more perfect than that? How about that this flat is fashionable and functional. The insole features a lightly padded footbed that is cushioned and comfortable as ever. It will meet our feet with a pillow-like feeling that will have Us walking on cloud nine!

In fact, one reviewer even credited this as her favorite feature. She claims this flat was “supportive” on her heel, and provided “comfort and support” that other shoes had previously lacked. And, another reviewer? She loved how it did all that while providing a “fashionable print” that was so on-trend at the moment too! Talk about a win-win, right? Right!

Our favorite feature? How easy it will be to store this flat into any shoe or tote! Our lives (and schedules) are as hectic as ever, and we are always looking for ways to lighten up our load. We can do so, by simply throwing this shoe into our bags and heading out the door. We can step into them at a moment’s notice, and they’ll never slow down our on-the-go lifestyles. This flat will do everything we need and so much more, without ever falling flat, fashionably of course.

