



boohoo cannot stop spoiling us and we don’t even know what to say other than “thank you.” Well, we could say something like, “more, please!” but really, how much more can a brand even offer? Not only is boohoo offering 50% off nearly all full-priced merchandise right now, but it also just launched a capsule featuring Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat!

There’s no better style idol to have heading into fall and winter than Bernstein, a modern day fashion icon. She’s an endless source of outfit inspiration, and with her contributions to this collection, we know our wardrobe is about to get the hottest makeover ever. Here are seven majorly affordable, majorly trendy pieces we’ve picked out that you won’t want to miss out on!

Lace Up Front Leather Look Shorts

We typically associate the idea of shorts with casual wear, but these leather-look stunners have us thinking outside of the box. They’re so versatile and we love how they look equally amazing with a basic tee as they do with a button-up, as we can see on Bernstein!

See it: Get the Lace Up Front Leather Look Shorts (originally $36) in two colors for just $18 at boohoo for a limited time!

Knit Panel Block Heel Sock Boots

Sock boots are everything right now, and these neutral heels prove exactly why. The contrasting fabrics come together flawlessly and the near 4-inch stacked heel reminds us to always stand tall — especially when we look this good!

See it: Get the Knit Panel Block Heel Sock Boots (originally $70) for just $35 at boohoo for a limited time!

Floral Ruffle Frill Detail Skater Dress

Missing florals already? Just because the seasons change and flowers disappear doesn’t mean they need to disappear from our wardrobe too. This dress demonstrates the magic of fall and winter florals, with adorable and flattering ruffle details to really bring the look alive!

See it: Get the Floral Ruffle Frill Detail Skater Dress (originally $32) in two colors for just $16 at boohoo for a limited time!

PU Lock Detail Boxy Grab Bag

Structured bags like this are huge right now and we couldn’t be more obsessed with this one. The lock detail is so cute and the chain accent adds just right amount of edge. How are we supposed to pick just one color?

See it: Get the PU Lock Detail Boxy Grab Bag (originally $24) in two colors for just $12 at boohoo for a limited time!

Borg Long Line Cord Jacket

Corduroy for fall? Yes, please! This long line jacket is the ultimate layering staple, and the collar is as cute as it is cozy. We’re not surprised at all to see some colors already selling out of sizes, especially at this price!

See it: Get the Borg Long Line Cord Jacket (originally $60) in four colors for just $30 at boohoo for a limited time!

Wide Fit Double Lace Chunky Hiker Boots

You thought we were just going to stop at one style of boot? For fall? Never! Owning a lace-up pair is a must, and there are no cuter laces than the pink ones on these shoes!

See it: Get the Wide Fit Double Lace Chunky Hiker Boots (originally $70) for just $35 at boohoo for a limited time!

Boyfriend Denim Dungaree

We love overalls and we always will. These faded black, 100% cotton dungarees are too cool, from their adjustable straps to their cropped ankles. Layer anything underneath from a bandeau bra to a turtleneck and boom! Outfit perfection!

See it: Get the Boyfriend Denim Dungaree (originally $60) for just $30 at boohoo for a limited time!

Looking for more? Check out other pieces from boohoo’s collab with Danielle Bernstein here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



