



What’s better than a sale? A sale on sale of course! Just when we thought sale prices couldn’t get better our favorite brands decide to make our lives even better and offer up an additional discount on their sale items. And that’s exactly what Anthropologie gifted Us with because for a limited time they’re adding an additional 40% off all their sale items. This is a seriously amazing deal and it’s only around for a limited time, so we recommend that you act fast!

There’s an overwhelming amount of products to choose from which can seem daunting. But here at Shop With Us we want to help our shoppers out as much as we possibly can. So here we’ve rounded up the 7 best items that we found as a part of Anthropologie’s massive sale, that you can score for an additional 40% off right now!

1. This Elegant and Comfy Tank

This knit ribbed tank is as comfortable as any basic tank is, but the silver shiny thread detailing throughout its design gives this an elevated elegant look.

See it: Get the Gemma Ribbed Tank (originally $80) on sale for just $50 from Anthropologie! Plus, take an additional 40% off sale (discount automatically applied at checkout) for a limited time!

2. This Flirty Ruffled Dress

This universally flattering striped ruffle dress is as comfortable as it is stunning. Though it looks more suited for the summer, it can easily transition into the fall coupled with a leather jacket and some basic white tennis shoes.

See it: Get the Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress (originally $160) on sale for just $50 from Anthropologie! Plus, take an additional 40% off sale (discount automatically applied at checkout) for a limited time!

3. This Casual Peplum Top

Instead of wearing a basic tee with your jeans, why not go for this peplum top instead! The neckline is but like any regular t-shirt, but the ruffle peplum detailing gives this “basic” a dressier feel.

See it: Get the Hildi Peplum Top (originally $68) on sale for just $40 from Anthropologie! Plus, take an additional 40% off sale (discount automatically applied at checkout) for a limited time!

4. This Versatile Bodycon Dress

Bodycon dresses are great because of their versatility, and that is very much true for this one. It’s made from a super comfortable stretchy knit material, and the diagonal stripe design looks great on virtually every body type. Wear it by itself on warmer days or layer over an oversized chunky sweater and some booties for the fall.

See it: Get the Frontera Slim Mini Dress (originally $170) on sale for just $100 from Anthropologie! Plus, take an additional 40% off sale (discount automatically applied at checkout) for a limited time!

5. This Whimsical Floral Skirt

Who says you can’t wear florals in the fall? This adorable flowy wrap skirt is the perfect length and can definitely look great paired with a casual tee and tall black leather boots.

See it: Get the Faithfull Valois Floral Wrap Skirt (originally $159) on sale for just $100 from Anthropologie! Plus, take an additional 40% off sale (discount automatically applied at checkout) for a limited time!

6. These Casual Striped Pants

Think these beachy pants can’t look great in the fall? Challenge accepted. Tuck in a black turtleneck, a pair of great heeled boots and a black overcoat and you’re good to go!

See it: Get the Eyelet-Striped Trousers (originally $160) on sale for just $100 from Anthropologie! Plus, take an additional 40% off sale (discount automatically applied at checkout) for a limited time!

7. This Romantic Floral Dress

Is there such a thing as owning too many floral dresses? We definitely don’t think so! This exclusive Anthropologie x Frye collab dress is an excellent addition to any floral dress collection.

See it: Get the Frye x Anthropologie Luna Tiered Dress (originally $180) on sale for just $100 from Anthropologie! Plus, take an additional 40% off sale (discount automatically applied at checkout) for a limited time!

Not the styles that you’re looking for? Check out the rest of the Anthropologie sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!