Sophie Turner’s Glowing Bare Face Is Thanks to This Gentle Cleanser





The cold weather takes no prisoners when it comes to attacking our skin. Our morning-dew complexion may have been supple, hydrated and radiant all summer long, but once the gentle and warm weather takes its leave for the year…we’re screwed!

It’s normal to adjust your skincare routine to suit the changing weather, and we encourage it. In the cold, for example, we may want to switch to a more hydrating, gentle cleanser, like Sophie Turner’s go-to. The former Game of Thrones actress would know, after all, since she suffered through the frigid winds of Winterfell for years (or more realistically, all of the makeup she had to wear while playing Sansa Stark)!

See it: Get the iS Clinical Cream Cleanser available at Dermstore and Amazon!

The Dark Phoenix star loves this lightweight, creamy cleanser, name-dropping it in an interview with Allure earlier this year where she revealed all of her favorite beauty products. “I just use micellar water to clean my face and iS Clinical Cream Cleanser” she said, noting that she always follows up with serum and moisturizer. “On my days off, you will normally catch me in no makeup at all,” she also explained. She doesn’t need it, after all, since she takes such great care of her skin with this product. We have to wonder if her husband, Joe Jonas, ever takes advantage of his wife’s skincare stash after seeing her glowing complexion IRL!

Other celebrities are also huge fans of iS Clinical, including Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, which is no huge surprise considering shoppers say this cleanser is “extremely effective.” It may leave skin feeling silky and soft even as the snow begins to fall, telling flakes and irritation to turn right around and get out of our sight before they can even pop up to say hello!

This face wash claims to deep clean our pores, unclogging them without leaving our skin feeling and looking like it’s been sucked dry. Instead, it may be left wonderfully moisturized and soothed, and that includes hypersensitive skin. This cleanser claims to be ultra gentle, even with its major cleansing power. We can even use it to remove our eye makeup!

See it: Get the iS Clinical Cream Cleanser available at Dermstore and Amazon!

This cleanser is full of antioxidants in order to protect our face from free radical damage, a huge factor in the accelerated aging of our skin caused by unavoidable environmental pollutants. It’s also infused with bio-nutrients and restorative ingredients to target any damage our skin’s already suffered. Two key ingredients are coconut oil and safflower seed oil, two powerhouses when it comes to hydration and protection!

iS Clinical is known for its innovative solutions in clarifying and rejuvenating aging and acne-prone skin. Chances are we’re concerned with one, or likely even both of these issues. What better brand to turn to for help than one with a team consisting of renowned pharmacologists and physicians? That’s why we make sure to keep up with every iS Clinical launch — so we don’t miss out on skin-saving products like this cleanser!

To use this Cream Cleanser, simply dampen face with warm (not hot — that will dry you out!) water and massage a little bit into skin in upward and outward motions. After about a minute, rinse and get ready for the incoming glow!

See it: Get the iS Clinical Cream Cleanser available at Dermstore and Amazon!

Looking for something else? Check out more from iS Clinical here and other cleansers and exfoliators available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!