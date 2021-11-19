Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What are your cooking goals? Do you want to expand your palate a bit? Do you want to have an easier time both coming up with and cooking meals? Do you want to save time at the grocery store? Or are you a total beginner who feels like the kitchen is a complete battle zone? (Guilty, over here.)

Maybe you want to eat healthier meals, stop ordering takeout so often or try to eliminate food waste. How does food just disappear in the back of our fridge and pantry like that? Whatever your cooking goals, Blue Apron is probably the answer to achieving them. The best part? You can save big when you sign up for this famous meal kit service right now!

Sign up for Blue Apron to receive $160 off plus free shipping on your first box! Deal ends December 5, 2021!

Blue Apron is a no-commitment meal kit service that delivers high-quality, pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes straight to your doorstep week after week. Goodbye, grocery trips! Hello, happy stomachs! And don’t worry if you’re out all day — everything will be packaged in an insulated box with recyclable ice packs to keep your food fresh!

Blue Apron Recipe offers 50 weekly menu options featuring an “ever-changing mix of meat, fish, Beyond Meat™, WW recommended recipes and health-conscious offerings.” These meals will have your mouth watering even just from the names alone. A few recent options that had our stomachs rumbling include the Zucchini & Pesto Focaccia Pizza, the Soy-Miso Beef & Veggie Stir-Fry, the Vadouvan Shrimp & Sweet Chili Sauce and the Fontina & Sourdough Grilled Cheese. There are also under five-minute options where all you have to do is pop the tray in the microwave. Perfect for no-cook nights!

What we also love is that if you download the app, you can review each meal and make your opinion heard. The culinary team reads every review and creates new recipes based on ratings!

There are four different plans you can choose from when signing up for Blue Apron. Signature contains recipes and ingredients for two servings per meal. Signature for 4 has, you guessed it, four servings per meal. You can choose between two to four recipes each week for these plans. The other two plans are Vegetarian for 2, which focuses on meat-free options, and Wellness for 2, which has balanced, nutritionist-approved recipes. These plans can deliver between two to four recipes per week. Your choice!

Oh, and no need to worry if you’re going on vacation or have a family get-together ahead that’s sure to leave you with abundant leftovers. You can very easily skip a week in advance and start back up when you’re ready again!

One more thing to note — because ‘tis the season — is that Blue Apron makes for an incredible holiday gift. You can purchase a meal e-gift card! Is your giftee a wine lover? Blue Apron has a wine delivery service as well, so you can always opt for a wine e-gift card instead if you think that’s the better pick for your present. Prepare to accept the title of best gift giver ever!

