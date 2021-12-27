Want to Level Up Your Cooking for the New Year? Blue Apron Has You Covered

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s about that time to figure out your New Year’s Resolutions again. Maybe this year you’ll keep a dream journal, volunteer at an animal shelter, commit to a trendier wardrobe or start that creative project you’ve been putting on hold. There are so many potential options! One super popular pick, however, is leveling up your cooking game.

Cooking more impressive, less wasteful and even prettier meals can lead to a multitude of benefits in your life. It can be a major help on your wellness journey, it can give you the confidence to host friends and family, it can save you time and money and it could simply bring you joy. Buying a fancier pot or pan isn’t going to make all of this happen like magic though. The way to go is with Blue Apron!

Blue Apron is a no-commitment meal delivery service that makes nailing your New Year’s resolution quick and easy. No need to schlep yourself to the grocery store — your insulated box of pre-portioned ingredients, step-by-step recipes and recyclable ice packs will be delivered straight to your doorstep. And you get to pick the meals inside!

Blue Apron offers a plethora of new recipes every week featuring responsibly-sourced, quality ingredients. You can expect to see an “ever-changing mix of meat, fish, Beyond Meat™, WW Recommended and health-conscious offerings.” Our mouths have recently watered over options like Seared Steaks & Homemade Steak Sauce, Basil Pesto Gnocchi, Seared Scallop & Pancetta Fettuccine and Fried Egg & White Cheddar Burgers. And hey, for those nights when you’re in a rush or simply can’t stand over the stove or cutting board anymore, there are five-minute or less meal options that can simply be popped in the microwave!

Blue Apron lets you sign up for a meal plan that fits both your and your family’s needs. There are four options. The Signature and Signature for 4 plans allow you to get two, three or four recipes per week. The only difference between the two plans is the number of servings. Vegetarian? The Vegetarian for 2 plan is for you. Looking to eat better in general? Check out the Wellness for 2 plan. Can’t decide which is best? Don’t think too much into it. You can always adjust your dietary or meal selection — or let Blue Apron personalize your menus based on what you can and want to eat!

Another thing to love about Blue Apron is that you get a say. Not only in the meals you want to cook every week, but in what you liked or didn’t like about a meal you’ve already made. Leave feedback that goes directly to the service’s chefs so future meals can be created and altered based on subscriber preferences. Then you can simply look forward to what’s coming up on next week’s menu. Going on vacation and need to skip a week or more? No problem at all. Like we said, Blue Apron makes crushing your resolution easy. The service is on your side, and it’s looking like smooth sailing to kitchen mastery is on the horizon for 2022!

