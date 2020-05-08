5 Unique Games for Endless Hours of Fun With Your At-Home Crew

How many times a day do you proclaim your boredom? It’s getting pretty high up there for Us. We love our Netflix binges and spontaneous naps just as much as the next person, but after a couple of months, we’re starting to crave a new way to pass the time. One that can make the dragging hours feel like minutes flying by — almost too fast. We need games!

Sure, there are plenty of classic options like Monopoly or Trouble, but after a few decades with them, it’s time to see what else is out there. And what is out there, exactly? A lot of fun! Whether you’re hanging out with your roommates or family, these unique, untraditional games are going to be total boredom killers!

What Do You Meme?

Think you’re the master of memes in your crew? We’ll see about that. This adult party game works similarly to Cards Against Humanity, except you’re pairing hilarious captions with popular meme-able images. The result? So much laughter. This game has nearly 13,000 reviews, so it’s a safe bet it will be a winner in your home!

Off Topic

Have a lot of pent-up energy? You’ll love Off Topic. This competitive game will have everyone filling out their cards to beat the hourglass timer (and each other), listing out as many unique answers as they can think of to the prompts on the topic cards. This is “a game for those slightly off,” so don’t expect boring topics or questions. Expect non-stop giggling instead. The best part? You only need two players!

That’s So ‘90s

Our ‘90s nostalgia is real and it’s never going away, so why not use it to win a game of trivia? This game has 1,000 questions about all kinds of ’90s pop culture, from TV, to sports, to music, to world news. More of an ‘80s lover? There’s a version for you too!

Kanoodle

If you’re someone who loves playing puzzle and logic games on your phone, you’re not going to be able to put Kanoodle down. This set comes with 200 puzzle challenges, both 2-D and 3-D, to tease your brain and keep your hands busy. It’s recommended for anyone over the age of seven, and it even comes in a convenient carrying case!

Unstable Unicorns

This one is for all of you strategy lovers out there. This game seems super cute at first — and it is — but it’s actually unexpectedly funny too! Build an army of unicorns to take your friends down in this award-winning card game. There are so many expansions and different versions too if you’re feeling creative!

