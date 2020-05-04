Strengthen Your Nails at Home With This Top-Rated OPI Treatment

One of the simple pleasures that we’ve found ourselves missing lately? Heading to the nail salon and getting a fresh manicure. In fact, we may have taken this ritual for granted! Think about it: Getting your nails done is one of the truest forms of self-care out there.

With that in mind, there’s no reason to sacrifice your signature nail style just because you’re stuck at home! Chances are, you’re not as skilled as your favorite nail technician — but you can still give your paws some much-deserved TLC! The secret? Investing in high-quality products that will get Us the best results possible. Ahead of your next at-home mani, we suggest prepping your nails with this strengthening treatment from OPI!

Get the OPI Nail Envy Original Nail Strengthener for just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

The foundation for a great manicure is obviously the base coat. This is a step that some of Us might overlook, but it’s completely essential! It’s the base coat that makes your polish last longer — and makes nails stronger to boot. It’s no surprise that OPI’s original treatment is one of the best bases out there. You can even use it by itself for a natural look if that’s the vibe you’re going for — but most importantly, this product can seriously transform your nails and make them healthier than ever!

OPI Nail Envy Original Nail Strengthener

Get the OPI Nail Envy Original Nail Strengthener for just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

If your nails are weak and brittle, this treatment could be the cure that you’ve been looking for! The formula contains hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium that can lead to nails getting stronger and longer. This product has received multiple top beauty awards, so we know it’s the real deal!

OPI also has Nail Envy available in different formulas in order to better target specific nail issues. There’s a treatment that’s meant specifically for soft and thin nails, and another designed for those who suffer from extra dry and brittle nails. Taking the time to give your nails the best treatment possible will pay off in the long run. With an otherwise empty calendar, a DIY manicure should be on the agenda!

See it: Get the OPI Nail Envy Original Nail Strengthener for just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from OPI and ship all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!