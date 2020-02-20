This 50%-Off Fleece Essential Is ‘Not Your Average Hoodie’

Know the best way to immediately improve just about any outfit? Layers. If one piece looks boring on its own, throw another piece on top of it and just watch how your entire outfit is transformed within an instant. You’ll feel transformed too — your confidence will say it all!

The greatest piece to layer with, especially on cold winter days and chilly summer nights? A zip-up hoodie, without question. It’s soft, warm, cute and offers versatility — with the ability to zip it up or leave it open. That’s versatility in both temperature and styling! There are a million zip-up hoodies out there, of course, but not all of them will hold the same power in your wardrobe. You need one with the perfect fit, the softest fabric and yes, some major fleece vibes. Basically, you need this one, and now is the time — considering it’s 50% off!

Get the Bobeau Fleece Lined Hooded Jacket (originally $68) for just $34 at Nordstrom!

If you’re looking for those major fleece vibes, this Bobeau piece is going to be your new best friend, as the torso and hood are lined with ultra-soft, high-pile fleece. Reviewers say it’s “soft and cuddly” and even feels “like snuggling with a soft kitty” when they’re wearing it. We’re in! That’s on top of it being so “adorable.” Shoppers say it’s “not your average hoodie,” and we can see that. It’s the “perfect hoodie to elevate all of your outfits,” and as another said, that includes “throwing [it] on over [their] workout clothes.”

Along with this sweatshirt-jacket’s zip-front closure, it also has a kangaroo pocket, long sleeves and a drawstring hood to keep you cozy. It hits at the hip and has a relaxed, semi-fitted silhouette made to flatter. Not all hoodies have to leave you swimming in them! Some can accentuate your shape all the while keeping you warm and toasty!

There are currently six colors/patterns available of this piece. If you’re a fan of the heathered grey, act fast, because it’s almost gone! Luckily, the other five are just as fantastic. As for other heathered solids, you have Peach Beige — a great piece to bring into spring — as well as Sugar Tonal and Raven Black Tonal. Feeling like taking the leap into the land of patterns? Apres Ski has an adorable snowflake print while Star will, of course, cover you in stars!

Slipping this sweatshirt on for the first time might just be one of the most memorable moments of your life. We’re serious! It’s going to feel so amazing, and it’s going to transform your wardrobe with the utmost ease. Plus, that inner feeling of having grabbed it for 50% off? Priceless.

