This Adorable Sweater Dress Is the Perfect Way to Prep for Spring

Forget the freeze! We can’t wait until the spring season is finally here. We think we can speak for many of Us when we say that the winter cold has got to go. We’re ready to pack our puffers and parkas in the back of the closet, and make room for lighter jackets and seriously cute dresses.

When spring has officially sprung, it will still be slightly chilly outside. That’s why we all need in-between season pieces that can work during this transitional period, and this sweater dress is the perfect winter-to-spring savior that will get us through!

Get the WAYF x Influencers San Francisco Puff Sleeve Sweater Dress (originally $69) on sale for just $41, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

This WAYF sweater dress is not your average frock. It contains important design elements that set it apart from the rest — namely the sleeves! This dress has long bishop sleeves that are cinched tightly at the cuffs (which extend nearly to the top of your forearm), and then billow out to create a totally unique shape. The sleeves also pop out at the shoulders for added ’80s flair!

The rest of this dress’ design is fairly standard. It features a crewneck neckline and its hem is meant to hit right above the knee. The hem is also ribbed in the same fashion as the cuffs. Variety is key, so take your pick from four different color options. The bright green and pink hues are ideal for the spring, while the cream and grey versions can work in any season. You can get any of these colors on sale for an amazing price as well! Right now, it’s marked down to 40% off its original price — and we’re sure that it’s going to swiftly fly out of stock!

According to Nordstrom shoppers, this dress is “not too bulky,” which is great for mid-level temperatures. When it’s a bit colder out you can wear it with some tights, boots and a thicker jacket. But if it’s warm out, ditch the tights and coat and go for a jean jacket — or no jacket at all!

Reviewers also report that they get tons of compliments while wearing this sweater dress. Its appeal lies in the simplicity, which perfectly enhances the impeccably designed sleeves. They are truly the standout feature on this dress, and they’re showcased expertly. This is the easiest way to make a casual moment feel like the red carpet!

