Chrissy Teigen’s Quay Collection Is Here and Even Better Than We Expected

Quay is easily one of the top sunglasses brands in the world, and we just about lost our minds when they collaborated with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2019. We already see and are inspired by celebs rocking pairs of Quays all the time, but knowing they collaborated with the brand for their very own collection? Yeah, we’re going to need every pair as soon as, well, now!

Quay’s latest celebrity collection has Us more excited than ever. We’re talking so many new releases, from sunnies to blue light blockers, created in collaboration with Chrissy Teigen! Is there anything this woman can’t do? We hope not, because we can’t get enough!

Get the Quay x Chrissy VIP sunglasses for just $65 at Quay Australia!

Teigen introduced the new collection on her Instagram, playing into the fact that she (and so many others) wasn’t previously sure how to pronounce “Quay.” She wrote, “QUAY (pronunciation: “KEY”). Truly had no idea how to pronounce Quay before I started working with them. Sorry @QuayAustralia, now I know how to pronounce it when anyone asks where my sunnies are from lol. My new collection is out now!”

So relatable, as always! With all of these new options to choose from, all of which are modeled by Teigen herself, it was hard to pick a favorite — but we have to say, we can’t stop going back to the VIP shades. Their oversized, angular frames are designed so expertly that they will flatter any face. And that cat-eye effect? We can’t even. Perfection!

What we love even more is the fact that these sunnies come in two colors. There’s a classic black pair with smokey, ombré lenses, and then there’s the pink version, the translucent frames beautifully fading from pink to navy, creating a purple effect. Both feature a golden bridge and non-mirrored lenses, and both deserve a spot on your face!

Upon the release of this collection, Teigen told Harper’s Bazaar, “I have so many pairs of sunglasses in every price range, but it’s always the Quay ones that I get compliments on. I was super excited to be part of something with them.” With styles starting at just $55, Teigen shows exactly why you don’t necessarily need to spend more to get the best quality!

We love that this collection also includes multiple pairs of regular glasses with blue light blocking technology. Teigen is essentially the queen of social media, so it makes sense that she would want to create a product that keeps Tweeting a happy experience. Of course, it’s not all about function though. These styles are so fashionable, you’ll want to wear them all the time!

With spring coming up so soon, we’d say without a doubt that we’ve officially entered sunglasses-buying season. Whether you’re looking to live like a VIP or are more intrigued by another of the many new pairs, just know that when the sun (or blue light) comes out, you’ll be set!

