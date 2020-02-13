Sophie Turner’s ‘Trusty’ $38 Moisturizer That Keeps Her Skin Glowing

Sophie Turner is all over the news lately. Best known for her roles as Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones and Jean Grey from the X-Men movies, the 23-year-old actress is currently preparing for her newest role: mom! She and husband Joe Jonas just revealed that they will be having their first child together, and we can’t wait to admire Turner’s pregnancy glow!

This won’t be Turner’s first rodeo when it comes to glowing skin, however. Her pearly complexion has always seriously impressed, and thankfully, she hasn’t been shy about revealing her favorite skincare products. No, you don’t necessarily need to have a baby for radiant skin — sometimes all it takes is a reliable moisturizer!

Get the boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer for just $38 at Amazon! Also available at Dermstore, Macy’s and Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Turner revealed some of her top beauty picks to Allure last year, naming this “trusty boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer” as an absolute must-have for her regimen. Its ultra-lightweight, fast-absorbing formula is a serious winner among shoppers too, who call it “amazingly refreshing” and even “luscious.”

A key ingredient in this moisturizer, inspiring its name, is Queen of the Night Cactus. How fitting that the Queen of the North is such a big fan! This cactus extract is known for its rejuvenating, nourishing and moisturizing properties. Along with that, this product is also infused with a peptide complex that may repair UV damage and smooth wrinkles, and anti-inflammatory aloe vera to soothe any irritation!

When it comes to plant-to-bottle formulas, boscia takes the top spot. Its clean beauty releases contain no preservatives or harmful chemicals, making them suitable for even sensitive skin. This moisturizer is free of artificial fragrance, parabens, gluten and any animal products too!

It’s recommended that you use this Cactus Water Moisturizer twice a day, morning and night, after cleansing and toning skin. Some shoppers also recommend keeping it in the fridge between uses to really intensify that cooling, refreshing feeling, bringing “desert-dry skin” back to life. It’s like our complexion’s own personal oasis, especially during winter months, but it’s light enough to be a go-to for summer dewiness too. Considering Turner’s forever flawless skin, we’re more than convinced. We’ll take 10!

