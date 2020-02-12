Get Lizzo’s Exact $36 Earrings From BaubleBar Before They Sell Out

It’s not rare to see a celebrity draped in diamonds and precious gemstones worth hundreds of thousands of dollars — if not more. The best we can do in those cases is search for a dupe, but wearing the dupe isn’t always worth it. If you can’t get the full effect, you might just end up looking like you’re playing dress-up!

Someone whose glam always impresses Us is Lizzo. She’s killed it on every red carpet she’s graced so far, inspiring fashion lovers over and over again. Her latest style statement that has people freaking out? A pair of earrings, as seen on her Instagram. While usually we’d just “ooh” and “ahh” over celeb accessories, this time is different. Her earrings are only $36 and we can grab a pair for ourselves right now!

Get the Vanessa Hoop Earrings for just $36 at BaubleBar!

Lizzo isn’t the first celeb to rock these Vanessa earrings. Jessica Alba was spotted in them in the past as well, and practically as soon as the public spotted them, they sold out. That means we’re working on limited time here, especially considering how wildly popular Lizzo is right now. For such an affordable price, we wouldn’t be surprised if these earrings sold out again by the end of the day!

These earrings are hoops, but not in a traditional sense. They’re a modern, geometric take on the style, giving it new life. This is the type of accessory that can seriously make an entire look. As for the details? These Vanessa earrings have a shiny gold plating, a post back and, yes, they’re hypoallergenic!

These earrings are made “for those who love their everyday delicates with a sleek dose of chic.” As expected of BaubleBar! The brand is all about creating the “ultimate playground” for a jewelry lover, always creating high quality yet affordable pieces that “make it easy to experiment with style.” We all know about the famous Alidia Ring, but celebs like Lizzo are proving that the brand has so much to offer. Other fans? Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bella and Gigi Hadid and so many more!

You may have also noticed Lizzo’s custom nameplate necklace, and you guessed it — it’s also from BaubleBar! You can get your own here, and more than just the name can be customized. You can also choose your metal, chain length and even font! We know we’re definitely going to complete this look.

There are so many fun jewelry pieces to explore at BaubleBar, and that’s not even including extras like tote bags, super trendy hair accessories or fun phone cases. We recommend starting your collection with these earrings and building it up until you’re dripping in stylish jewelry!

