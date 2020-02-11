Janelle Monae’s Glowing Oscars Skin Was Prepped With This Incredible Tool

When it comes to the award for best Oscars makeup, Janelle Monáe was definitely a top contender. We couldn’t keep our eyes off the singer’s radiant and glowing skin — both on the red carpet and during her kickoff performance for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Though there are a slew of makeup products that can make Us all look stunning, the key to creating a perfect complexion lies in skincare. Prepping the skin for makeup application is crucial, and when we discovered that Monáe enlisted the help of this powerful exfoliating device, we knew we needed to get our hands on it right away!

The Dermaflash Luxe Device is an at-home dermaplaning gadget that has been proven to give the skin an instantly more radiant appearance. Judging by how flawless Monáe looked on the Oscars red carpet, we can absolutely tell that it works! The Moonlight and Hidden Figures star worked with the seriously talented makeup artist Jessica Smalls, who chose to use this tool to prep her skin for the evening.

This tool helps to remove dead skin cells, built-up debris and peach fuzz and reveal a smooth and silky complexion in the process — plus a perfect canvas for skincare product or makeup application. It’s been tested by dermatologists and comes highly recommended, even earning the Dermaflash Luxe Device the coveted 2018 Allure award for Best Skincare Device.

This dermaplaning device can also help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and buff the skin to give you a luminous face. Consumer studies have shown that 100% of participants instantly saw glowing skin, and 76% saw a significant reduction in the appearance of wrinkles after four weeks of consistent use. Not only does this tool help create a flawless base for makeup application, your skin will better absorb various serums and other skincare products after using the Dermaflash device.

If you’re worried about hair growing back thicker or darker after use of this dermaplaner, fear not! Dermaflash has clinically proven that this will not happen — so it’s completely safe to add this tool to your regular rotation. To see the best anti-aging results, the company suggests that you use the Dermaflash Luxe Device once per week. The set comes with everything you need — the prepping cleanser, the Dermaflash Device and four weeks’ worth of Dermaflash edges and a post-treatment moisturizer.

