Living in sweats and leggings lately? We can’t blame you! Though we love being as comfy as can be right now, we’re all missing the thrill of throwing on a fresh ‘fit and hitting the town with friends.

The good news? You can fill that fashion void in your life by putting in effort when it’s time to step outside — even if it’s just for a quick walk. If you want to spice up your relaxed style in an easy way, then this Bobeau skirt is the way to go! Oh, and it’s on sale for an incredible price — up to 40% off!

Get the Bobeau Lyndon Bias Cut Midi Skirt (originally $58), on sale for prices starting at just $29, available at Nordstrom!

This midi-length skirt is seriously adorable, and styling it couldn’t be easier. With its slip-on style, throwing this on is just as simple (if not simpler!) as sliding on into your favorite leggings or joggers. This skirt comes in three chic colors — a standard black, faint grey tie-dye and a funky leopard print. There are no zipper closures on this skirt — just an elastic waistband that stretches to fit your shape! This skirt is meant to be worn in a high-waisted fashion, which is always extra flattering on the body. It’s also cut in an A-line style that’s totally timeless — as in, plan on wearing this for years.

The bias-cut skirt hits just below the knees, which is ideal for these brisk-yet-sunny spring days. It’s made from an ultra lightweight material that feels great against the skin. It also has a bit of a sheen to it that looks stunning when hit with the right light. The shimmery quality of the fabric particularly stands out in the black skirt, but it’s present in the two other printed options as well!

As far as styling is concerned, this skirt will team with so many different ensembles. You can tuck a tank top into it and throw on a jean jacket — or pair it with a classic band tee. In fact, clashing a graphic top with a printed skirt is the best way to achieve ultimate rocker girl vibes. Add your favorite ankle booties, and you’re good to go!

But if you want to go more sophisticated, this skirt will be a hit with a crop top and some amazing strappy stilettos. While we’re wearing this skirt for more casual days, we’ll be daydreaming of the fabulous ways we can rock it for a night out when that time finally comes!

