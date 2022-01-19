Getting Dressed Is a Dream With This Mega-Soft Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can never quite get used to the cold. We just aren’t made for freezing temperatures! You know how certain products and foods need to be stored at room temperature to stay their best and most effective? We feel like that’s Us. Once we start to shiver, just cancel all of our plans.

Okay, realistically, canceling all of our plans the moment the temperature dips below, say, 65 degrees, isn’t going to happen. Sadly, real life and responsibilities tend to get in the way of our comfort. That’s why it’s so important to have warm, cozy pieces ready to go in your wardrobe!

Get the Bobeau Stripe Open Front Cardigan for just $68 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This cardigan has a soft, cloud-like texture thanks to its thick knit and fuzzy, curly yarn. It also has a relaxed, roomy fit, adding to the impressive comfort factor, and even a little bit of stretch! It has a mid-weight feel as well, so it’s not too heavy but it’s definitely warm enough to keep you smiling and hopefully totally shiver-free on even below-freezing days. Just remember to layer it under a coat when you go outside!

This cardigan has an open front, so there are no buttons to mess with, plus a longline silhouette. It should hit most people a little above the knee. It also has a small, triangular split at each side, so even though it’s long, it shouldn’t restrict your movement or get in your way. Of course, we also need to mention the sets of horizontal stripes making their way across this sweater. The perfect touch!

This cardigan sweater is available in two colors at Nordstrom There’s a light pink with white stripes as well as an indigo blue with white stripes if you’re looking for more contrasting shades. Having a choice is not only great for yourself, but also for if you want to buy this cardigan as a gift, perhaps for a birthday or Valentine’s Day. We honestly love it so much as a gift idea!

Of course, styling this sweater is also easy as pie. Nordstrom’s stylist on their site recommends wearing it with a basic tee, a pair of leggings and a pair of moccasins for a cozy look, but you could dress it up too on a different day, wearing it over a dress of about the same length with heels or chunky booties. It’s always ready for a simple look with jeans and sneakers as well, or over a flowy jumpsuit!

If you want every time you get dressed to feel like slipping back into a good dream, we say add this cardigan to your cart ASAP. You’ll soon be recommending it to all of your friends too!

