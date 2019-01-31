Everyone is opting for a healthier life. The key to that? Consistency. Across the board, fitness-enthusiasts will willingly declare just how important consistency is — much more than failed crash dieting attempts.

Whether that’s a well-prepared meal plan or a consistent workout regimen, anyone and everyone will express just how important good habits are. Training our minds, bodies and souls to create routines that are second-nature is the most crucial aspect when looking for a healthier life overall.

Just about everyone’s schedule is so jammed pack it rarely leaves any time for the normal day-to-day necessities, let alone anything extra. When it comes to fitting in workouts, most of us have the desire to do it, we just don’t have the time to do it. The solution? An at-home workout that is affordable and accessible for all.

See it: Grab the BodyBoss Ultimate Body Fitness Guide for $50, the BodyBoss Tone Guide for $46, or the BodyBoss Super Nutritional Guide for $40 all available at BodyBoss!

BodyBoss is a revolutionary at-home workout which puts the user in charge. Right off the bat, users have the option to not only pick their music but the time and location of each and every workout. This ultimately gives users the flexibility and accessibility that traditional gyms often lack.

But how does it work? BodyBoss has three specific guides that outline the foundation to successfully change lives. The Ultimate Body Fitness Guide is a comprehensive plan that includes a 12-week step-by-step exercise program. This guide is designed with fun and challenging high-intensity workouts that will sculpt the body. All we need is 24 minutes, three times a week to see results. How difficult is that?

The second option is the Tone Guide which looks to focus on toning our overall physique. The program is designed with a six-week, step-by-step program that can be done virtually anyone. The workouts are interchangeable and include weight-lifting, plyometrics and mobility and even interval training. This is ideal for users who have a fear of getting bored and are continuously looking for alternative methods. This method was carefully crafted with the goal of meeting fitness goals with ease.

And lastly, the third options is the Superfood Nutrition Guide. Sure, working out is a phenomenal way to improve health and stamina but we ultimately wind up canceling out our hard work with inconsistent meals and yo-yo dieting. Instead, this guide looks to fix that problem long term. The 12-week nutrition guide will help to increase metabolism, get rid of cravings and boost overall energy! Featuring over 150 tasty recipes, we can eat our way to the body we deserve.

Bodyboss users love the idea that they can track their progress immediately after a workout ends, which helps keep their motivation up. It is great to see whether or not goals are being met and if not, what steps are needed to meet them!

One current BodyBoss user wrote about her progress with the program noting that she lost 30 pounds and 24 inches, even after having two children. Another fan wrote about how BodyBoss is flexible with her schedule, noting that she sets up her workouts at night before bed and does them in the morning while her baby is asleep.

The reason BodyBoss seems to have reviewers claiming such amazing results? Reviewers credit the results as well as the convenience as their motivating factors. No better way to stay consistent than convenience!

Clearly, the reviewers’ claims seem to be so frequent, that we can’t help but obsess over this program. It seems clear that new users looking for the most consistent, life-altering program should look no further. Whether the goal is to run a 5k race, be confident in a cute swimsuit before summer or lose a few pounds, it’s safe to say that users looking for a marathon (not a sprint) should try Bodyboss!

