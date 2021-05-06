17 Boho-Chic Spring and Summer Tops Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been looking for a sign to spruce up your wardrobe, this is it. The moment is here. You can finally let go of those old tees you haven’t actually liked in years, finally get rid of those faded and dated tanks and blouses, finally gift yourself a closet that you actually love. If your current wardrobe just frustrates you, let’s change that.

Some new boho-chic pieces will be a game-changer for your spring and summer arsenal. And we promise, you don’t need What Not to Wear‘s $5,000 budget to make it happen. We’ve picked out 17 pieces we think you’ll love, and every single one of them is under $30. We’ve sorted them by color, so let’s go!

White

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This QegarTop blouse‘s fluttery three-quarter sleeves, dainty buttons and tie at the hem combine to create one of our top boho-chic pieces for this year (and beyond)!

2. We Also Love: The embroidery on this Mansy top is so cool and intricate!

3. We Can’t Forget: So drapey and flowy and beautiful! This STYLE DOME top is going to be BFFs with the breeze!

Black

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This embroidered FARYSAYS top is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Dress it up or down!

5. We Also Love: The flowers are blooming outside, so why not add some floral into the mix with this DUTUT off-the-shoulder top?

6. We Can’t Forget: This Romwe blouse‘s floral-accented sheer puff sleeves are going to be compliment magnets!

Blue

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This linen-blend Minibee top has an oversized, airy fit that’s just perfect for warm weather!

8. We Also Love: The mesh panels on the voluminous sleeves of this Famulily top will elevate your look to the extreme!

9. We Can’t Forget: This GRACE KARIN top is what you get when you make a cami flowy, floral and extra eye-catching!

Beige/Tan

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This khaki Ofenbuy top keeps things breathable with gorgeously perforated panels and a deep V-neckline!

11. We Also Love: If you adore a little peasant or Renaissance influence, this smocked, off-the-shoulder frawirshau top is a must!

12. We Can’t Forget: This Valphsio top combines the sleekness of a neutral with the boldness of florals, and we need it now!

Pink

13. Our Absolute Favorite: The lace illusion mesh on this Airmiuu blouse is — chef’s kiss — perfection!

14. We Also Love: This peplum SUSSURRO top is part romantic, part adorable and fully a wardrobe essential!

Multicolor

15. Our Absolute Favorite: This patchwork floral FARYSAYS top has remixed vintage vibes!

16. We Also Love: Crotchet and color-blocking? This Vanvuy top is just so good!

17. We Can’t Forget: This CATHY tank top‘s unique floral design is what boho-chic is all about!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!