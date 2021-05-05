17 White, Flowy Dresses and Tops That Will Make You Feel Like a Goddess

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our favorite clothing is the type of clothing that makes you feel something. We want it to do more than just cover the bare necessities. We want it to be a statement, a confidence-booster, a difference-maker. The best clothing should make you feel like the best version of yourself!

White, flowy pieces tend to have that effect on Us. Sometimes, they’re so good that we even feel like goddesses in them. Now that’s the kind of vibe we want going on in our wardrobe! Want in on that heavenly feeling? We’ve picked out 17 pieces to get you there — from dresses to tops!

Maxi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Anna-Kaci Boho Peasant Dress is simply stunning. The off-the-shoulder neckline, the ruffles, the cinched waist, the softness, the breathability — we’re absolutely in love!

2. We Also Love: If you’re looking to go totally strapless, this beachy just quella maxi dress is a breezy beauty!

3. We Can’t Forget: Bridal vibes! This cascading Sweeten the Occasion dress from Lulus is simply show-stopping!

Midi Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This ECOWISH dress is going to be a total compliment magnet this summer!

5. We Also Love: This ASTR the Label lace dress is practically famous. Seriously one of the most gorgeous creations ever!

6. We Can’t Forget: Bring on the stripes! This Halife dress has buttons and pockets too!

Mini Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Make sure to get dressed early when you put on this BELONGSCI dress, because you’re going to need time to snap some #OOTD mirror selfies!

8. We Also Love: Tiers on tiers! This Joteisy dress will make every step look like a runway walk. We love the ruffle cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves!

9. We Can’t Forget: This airy Everlane mini dress is a new release, and we suggest getting your hands on it ASAP!

Short-Sleeve Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This AlvaQ babydoll top‘s chiffon overlay and dotted pattern are just dreamy!

11. We Also Love: This Romwe top‘s ruffled peplum hem just makes Us happy. Period!

12. We Can’t Forget: This Everlane Circle-Back Top is billowy, breathable and slightly cropped to really let the wind do its thing!

Sleeveless Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This lace-trim Astylish cami has a relaxed and easy fit that will look amazing loose over skinny jeans or tucked into wide-leg jeans!

14. We Also Love: With a frilly bib neckline and some majorly flowy fabric, this FARYSAYS tank top is bound to be a bestseller on Amazon before we know it!

Long-Sleeve Tops

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Anna-Kaci truly stunned Us once again with this semi-sheer boho top. The shirred accent sleeves are enchanting, and the longer-line hem will look ethereal in the breeze!

16. We Also Love: This PRETTYGARDEN top is bringing the drama and we’re living for it! How amazing is that extreme high-low hem?

17. We Can’t Forget: This Maeve Cooper top gives you the sleek, clean lines of a button-up — but it has a tunic length to create some movement!

