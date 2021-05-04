12 Stunning Pairs of Sunglasses for Every Face Shape (and Budget)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever seen a celebrity or even a friend wearing a pair of sunglasses that you fell instantly in love with, but when you finally went to the store to try them on or ordered them online, they just looked so off on you? Sunglasses are sadly not a one-size-fits-all kind of accessory. It’s like how perfumes smell differently on different people. You need to pick something made just for your features!

Face shape plays a huge role here. A round face is not going to look the same as a square face does in a pair of sunnies, just as a heart-shaped face won’t look the same as an oval face. Check the images below if you’re not sure which face shape you have — and then scroll on down as we introduce you to three pairs made to complement each shape!

Oval

Our Absolute Favorite:

An aviator shape looks good on just about everyone, but it’s definitely a great go-to for anyone with an oval face shape. This GUESS pair combines a shiny rose gold frame with mirrored lenses for such a pretty style we want to wear all summer long!

Best Pair Under $20: If you’re on a budget, worried about breaking your sunglasses or scared you’ll lose them, an affordable option like this SOJO pair is the way to go. These have a wild number of glowing reviews!

Best Luxury Pair to Last a Lifetime: These Tory Burch 56MM aviators are pretty and comfy, and their gradient lenses offer 100% UV protection. We love the logo detail at the temples too!

Square

Our Absolute Favorite:

Square face shapes want to create contrast for their sharp angles by choosing a pair of rounder sunglasses like this Farrah pair by Quay. The frameless look on the lenses is so sleek and modern, and the metal studs add a heavy dose of coolness. We can see why this pair has nearly 400 reviews!

Best Pair Under $20: These WearMe Pro sunglasses look expensive, but they’re totally affordable — and they’re even on Amazon Prime, so you can totally get free shipping!

Best Luxury Pair to Last a Lifetime: You can never go wrong with a pair of Ray-Bans. This Phantos pair is made with gradient crystal lenses and we fell in love with them instantly!

Heart

Our Absolute Favorite:

A heart-shaped face tapers in a bit at the chin, which means it’s a good idea to balance things out with angular sunglasses in the cat-eye style. Chunkier frames are a great choice too. This Le Specs Resumption pair gives you both!

Best Pair Under $20: We simply adore the tortoise frames of these retro Dollger sunglasses in their oversized cat-eye shape. This is a serious deal!

Best Luxury Pair to Last a Lifetime: To really feel like a classic Hollywood movie star, you have to go with these Stella McCarney 55MM Cat-Eye Sunglasses. We especially love this Havana version!

Round

Our Absolute Favorite:

In the same way that round sunglasses can balance out square face shapes, we recommend square or rectangular sunglasses for rounder face shapes. These Quay Frontrunners are, well, our frontrunners. They’re equal parts glamorous and edgy!

Best Pair Under $20: For a thinner frame and a wonderfully low price, this Mosanana pair is an excellent pick. These polarized sunnies are perfect for extra sunny days!

Best Luxury Pair to Last a Lifetime: Wayfarers are a fantastic choice for anyone with a round face shape! This Versace pair is going to capture all of the compliments with its white frames and gold-tone Greca square temple detail!

