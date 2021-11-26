Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No one does Black Friday quite like Boohoo! Right now, you can shop the entire site and take 60% off everything — yes, you heard Us right! And if that wasn’t appealing enough, you can also snag an extra 10% off styles with the code: EXTRA at checkout, bringing the grand total to a whopping 70% off. As of 2 p.m. EST, the extra code isn’t necessary — the markdowns will automatically apply! When it comes to fashion, this may be one of the best deals we’ve come across yet!

There are thousands upon of thousands of chic items and accessories to shop, but in light of the holidays, we have our sights set on finding the perfect dresses to wear to all of our upcoming soirées. Check out our top picks below!

This Romantic Lace Dress

If you absolutely love lace but need a slightly more modest style for a family event, this dress would be our top pick!

Get the Boutique Lace Off The Shoulder Midi Bridesmaid Dress (originally $80) on sale for just $32 at Boohoo — use code: EXTRA for an additional 10% off!

This Chic Vegan Leather Dress

For a sultry, edgy vibe, we’re obsessed with this gorgeous vegan leather mini dress. Its wrap style is so flattering!

Get the PU Belted Wrap Bodycon Dress (originally $60) on sale for just $24 at Boohoo — use code: EXTRA for an additional 10% off!

This Lacy Boho Dress

We’re totally digging the ethereal vibes that this dress is giving — it’s the ultimate boho option for the holidays!

Get the Boutique Lace Plunge Skater Dress (originally $90) on sale for just $36 at Boohoo — use code: EXTRA for an additional 10% off!

This Pleated Ruffle Dress

Sophisticated style is what this dress is all about, and the flowy pleated skirt makes Us want to twirl non-stop!

Get the Satin Pleated Midaxi Dress (originally $90) on sale for just $36 at Boohoo — use code: EXTRA for an additional 10% off!

This Elegant Wrap Sweater Dress

This style of sweater dress creates a stunning silhouette that can seriously flatter any figure!

Get the Off the Shoulder Wrap Midi Dress (originally $60) on sale for just $24 at Boohoo — use code: EXTRA for an additional 10% off!

This Flowy Sequin Dress

Sparkle and shine this holiday season in this fully decked out sequin dress!

Get the Plus Plunge Ruffle Hem Sequin Skater Dress (originally $90) on sale for just $36 at Boohoo — use code: EXTRA for an additional 10% off!

This A-Line Sequin Dress

For a more subtle sparkly look, this midi dress has just a touch of sequin along the bust — which highlights the smallest part of the waist!

Get the Strappy Sequin Midi Skater Dress (originally $60) on sale for just $24 at Boohoo — use code: EXTRA for an additional 10% off!

