Here Are Our 5 Favorite Finds From boohoo’s Sale Section





Fall is in full swing, and what’s the one thing we’re seriously starting to notice? All of the missing pieces in our wardrobe! Sure, many of Us planned ahead and gathered what we thought would be necessary to survive the season in style — but unfortunately, our good just wasn’t good enough. Now, we’re scrambling to shop in an effort to make our closets complete.

The upside to this struggle? boohoo is here to save Us all — or at least their sale section is. Right now the retailer is offering up to 60% off everything from jackets to leggings, and yes, even boots! For anyone who’s looking to maximize their haul on a budget, now is the perfect time. We’ve rounded up our five favorite finds to shop ASAP. Just remember to thank Us later!

1. This Fabulous Fur

Want to top off every look to perfection? Turn to this festive faux fur. Not only does it feature padded shoulders, but the leopard print is perfectly on-trend for the fall season. Consider our coat-related issues covered — literally.

See it: Grab the Leopard Faux Fur Coat (originally $134), now only $53!

2. This Little Black Bootie

When it comes to shoes, what’s the one everyday essential we absolutely need? A little black bootie just like this one. Here, this sock bootie hits right above the ankle and can easily be paired with any jeans, tights or pants in our closet. Factor in the suede-like material and very walkable block heel? We’re swooning.

See it: Grab the Block Heel Sock Boots (originally $64), now only $26!

3. This Sweet Sweater

The one investment we all need to make? A sweater that can be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice — and that’s just what we’ve found right here. This roll neck knit sweater comes available in not one but four fantastic shades. There’s chestnut, black, mustard and emerald, and each version is so insanely chic it’s impossible to pick just one.

See it: Grab the Fisherman Roll Neck Sweater (originally $56), now only $22!

4. This Perfect Pant

Hoping to update your everyday pants? Turn to these tapered beauties. From the wide belt buckle to the slightly cropped hemline, it’s the refreshing upgrade our closets could use right about now. The fact that they come in six colors only increases their value.

See it: Grab the Wide Buckle Belt Straight Tapered Pant (originally $48), now only $19!

5. This Dreamy Dress

As comfortable as our favorite T-shirt yet as chic as our favorite dress? That’s exactly what everyone will notice immediately when spotting this piece. The turtleneck-inspired top half is perfect for anyone who’s looking to keep warm, while the shorter hemline balances it out and has Us looking cool all day.

See it: Grab the Roll Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress (originally $24), now only $10!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

