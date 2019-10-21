



We love a good sale! Well, who doesn’t? Finding a major deal while shopping is truly retail heaven — and when this happens with home goods, it’s just that much better. Our home decor is truly a reflection of our personal style, and now is a better time than ever to make that investment. The reason for that? So many must-haves are currently marked down.

Now, we completely understand how overwhelming home sales can be! With furniture and rugs (and don’t let Us forget lamps and lighting), it’s an endless pool of products and it’s easy to fall down a rabbit hole in hopes of separating the good from the bad. To save a little bit of time, let’s avoid all of that and instead shop these five fabulous finds from Anthropologie that will quickly elevate any space!

1. These Pretty Plates

Goal of this year? To be the hostess with the mostest — or at least attempt to be. That’s all much more possible when reaching for this dreamy dinner set. Here, the all-inclusive, four-piece bundle has everything you’ll need. There’s a cup, a bowl, plus a small and large plate. Even better, it’s in the prettiest of pink shades. Guests will be blushing over this two-toned set for days to come!

See it: Grab the Keegan Dinner Plates, Set of 4 (originally $40), now only $25!

2. This Trendy Table

Nightstands are an absolute essential in every bedroom! This one puts a fun twist on a traditional piece. Here, the geometric gold design is eye-catching and captivating, and the marbled center is an unexpected yet well-received touch. All in all, it’s the trendiest table we’ve seen lately!

See it: Grab the Alves Nightstand (originally $248), now only $190!

3. This Chic Chair

There’s always room for one more — at least that’s what guests will think when you whip out these ultra-chic chairs. Each of the three available shades features a series of prints — and the best part? They can easily be folded up in seconds. Leave them on display or hide them in the closet until the visitors start rolling on through. Either way, your secret is safe with Us!

See it: Grab the Marca Terai Folding Chair (originally $228), now only $150!

4. This Perfect Pillow

Elevate your everyday essential pillows with this accent piece! The gold foiled print will add the necessary dose of glitz and glam to even the most boring of bedding. Plus, the tasseled edges are a truly high-style touch.

See it: Grab the Tassled Leticia Pillow (originally $78), now with prices starting at $40!

5. This Lively Lamp

Brighten up any corner with this lamp! It features gold-leafed bunny ears peeking over a handcrafted shade, making it the most charming tableside companion. Leave it on display in your master bedroom or place it in any other living area. This is bound to be a conversation starter — and we’re all about it!

See it: Grab the Gilded Hare Table Lamp (originally $398), now only $260! Not your style? Check out additional home decor and furniture on sale also available at Anthropologie here!

