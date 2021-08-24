Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The late ’90s and early 2000s are back in style! The Y2K trend is massive, and we’ve seen so much fashion inspired by the era all over Instagram. A ton of brands have embraced the throwback look, but some of our absolute favorite pieces come from Boohoo.

Boohoo always knows how to stay on top of current trends, and the Y2K look is no exception. We picked out our seven favorite pieces from their style shop that you can easily incorporate into your own wardrobe. Check them out below — starting at just $10!

This Nostalgic Baby Tank

Is there anything that screams early 2000s more than Bratz dolls? We’re obsessed with this branded tank, and love its fitted cropped aesthetic. Pair it with some baggy jeans for an amazing throwback look!

Get the Bratz License Print Racer Crop Top (originally $30) on sale for just $12, available from Boohoo!

This Preppy Sweater

This gingham cardigan looks like it could have been plucked from the set of any classic ’90s flick! We adore the pastel lilac shade and the preppy look. We would team it with a white crop top and a pleated tennis skirt!

Get the Gingham Cropped Cardigan (originally $24) on sale for just $10, available from Boohoo!

This Adorable Mini Dress

Sweet dresses like this one are absolutely adorable, and immediately send Us back to the Y2K era! The polka dot print is available in two different color options: Navy blue and bright pink, of course.

Get the Polka Dot Tie Front Mini Dress (originally $30) on sale for just $14, available from Boohoo!

This Tie-Front Cardi

These tie-front sweaters have been all over social media, and are a staple in any Y2K-inspired wardrobe. You can wear it by itself (if you’re brave enough!) or layered over a bralette!

Get the Rib Knit Tie Front Cropped Cardigan (originally $36) on sale for just $14, available from Boohoo!

This Oversized Graphic Tee

Oversized graphic tees like this one are some of the comfiest pieces to throw on! We’re also loving the vintage Britney Spears image that this one is sporting — it’s giving us the ultimate retro vibes!

Get the Plus Brit Spears License Oversized T-shirt (originally $30) on sale for just $14, available from Boohoo!

This Funky Lounge Set

We’re completely obsessed with this two-piece set! The hot pink flame design seriously pops against the black color of both the top and bottoms, and you can totally mix and match either piece with other items in your closet.

Get the Flame Print Knitted Two-Piece (originally $56) on sale for just $28, available from Boohoo!

These Wide-Leg Jeans

These jeans have a fab ’90s feel that was definitely still popular in the early 2000s. They’re high-waisted, and have a loose fit that’s comfortable — plus, it can look super flattering!

Get the Vintage Wash Wide Leg Jeans (originally $60) on sale for just $24, available from Boohoo!

