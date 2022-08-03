Tone and Tighten Your Booty With This Cellulite Removal Firming Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To quote our girls Destiny’s Child, “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly.” Do you want to tighten your tush and get a bootylicious body? Well then, buckle up! Because we have the ultimate beauty buy for you.

Now that it’s summer, pool parties remind Us that our beach bum is no longer as smooth and supple as it used to be. Even though we exercise regularly, cellulite has become a constant in our lives. Gone are the days when we could rock short shorts and itsy-bitsy bikinis without feeling self-conscious about our stretch marks. We’re all about embracing natural aging, but we still wish we could control-alt-delete our cellulite.

While we can’t turn back time, we can certainly apply a product that restores our youthful appearance. This booty mask lifts and tightens skin, helping with cellulite reduction. One shopper called this cream “THE CELLULITE MIRACLE!!!” Keep scrolling for all the juicy details!

Get the Maelys B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Give your bum a glow-up with the Maelys B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask. This cellulite removal cream promotes firmer-looking skin on your butt and thighs (some shoppers even use it on their stomach and arms!). Over time, you’ll notice how your skin has become tighter. Just like magic!

In a clinical trial, 91% of consumers reported a reduction in cellulite after trying this B-Tight treatment. Many reviews warn that this cream heats up at first, so don’t be surprised if you feel the same sensation!

According to shoppers, this booty mask works like a charm! “My sister told me about this product and how it totally ELIMINATED her cellulite,” one customer shared. “I LOVE IT!!! I have seen firmer cheekies in just a matter of days! I’ll add that the warming sensation is comfortable. It actually feels great on my bottom in this freezing winter weather.” Good to know! Another shopper said, “I noticed results in 3 days. I love the warming feeling and I have gotten compliments on how toned I look. I use it on my stomach, legs and butt.”

Feel your most confident in a swimsuit by trying this cellulite removal cream!

