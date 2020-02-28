These Classic Leather Riding Boots Are 50% Off at Nordstrom

We are right on the cusp of spring, which means that it’s an ideal time to find clothing and accessories considered to be winter items on sale! Here’s the hack though — not all of these pieces are strictly meant for the colder months of the year. Plenty of these products will transition beautifully into the new season!

Even though the temperatures are starting to slowly rise, we’re far from ditching our closed-toe options for sandals. Luckily, you still have time to freshen up your shoe game (and do so for a steal!) with these Born leather riding boots!

Get the Børn North Riding Boot (originally $180) on sale for just $90, available at Nordstrom!

This classic pair of riding boots will truly never go out of style, which is all the more reason you won’t regret buying them. At 50% off, they’re a seriously amazing score! Finding a pair of truly well-made leather boots that can last you for years to come at just $90 is a rarity. We’re sure that at their current sale price, these Born boots won’t be in stock for long.

Though this might not be obvious to the naked eye, the most important detail about this pair of boots is that they’re made using the brand’s trademark Opanka construction technique. If you don’t know what that means, we’ve got you. Essentially, the entirety of the shoe is handmade with one single stitch. The outsole, insole, sock lining and upper components are all sewn together at the same time, which takes away the need for additional materials once the construction is completed. It makes for a more comfortable and flexible shoe, which is a signature for the Born brand.

These boots come in a dark brown and black leather, and the former option has light distressed coloring that gives them a vintage feel. They have a small block heel and a zipper closure that runs on the inside of the leg from top to bottom. The shoes also come in two different calf sizes — wide and regular — to ensure a secure fit. They have a rounded toe and an equestrian-style design, of course!

These Born boots will look great come springtime with so many different dresses and skirts. Whether your style is more boho or a bit on the traditional side, these boots are classic enough to complement anyone’s style. They can also easily be worn with leggings or jeans, especially if you’re wearing a skinny, form-fitting pair. Seriously, do these boots have any flaws? We sure don’t see any!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Børn and shop all of the women’s shoes available at Nordstrom here!

