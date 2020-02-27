This Organic Sheet Mask Is a Bella Twins Beauty Fave: ‘They’re Amazing’

We’ve just barely dipped our toes into 2020, but this has already been such a big year for Us. First, Nikki Bella announced her engagement. Then, she and twin sister Brie Bella announced they were both pregnant. And just recently it was announced that both twins will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the week of Wrestlemania. Add in the success of Total Bellas, Birdiebee, Belle Radici and Nicole + Brizee, and this is shaping up to be our best year ever!

Okay, we know what you’re thinking. All we did was talk about the Bellas’ year, not our own. But that’s just how exciting all of it is! We always make sure to keep up with the multi-talented sisters in all of their ventures, whether they’re starting a new business or simply sheet-masking in bed. This time around, the latter was what inspired Us to scope out a Bella beauty fave!

Get the ORGAID Organic Sheet Mask (4-pack) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Bella twins definitely know how to rock a self-care moment. They showed us exactly how to do it this week when Nikki posted a video to her Instagram Stories lounging in a robe in bed, with Brie under her own blankets across their hotel room. One thing both of them had in common — besides their DNA? That they were each wearing an organic ORGAID sheet mask!

“Doing some ORGAID mask[s] before we head to breakfast,” Nikki explained to her followers, showing off the packaging before pointing the camera toward Brie, who served us her best glam poses. “You will be obsessed with these,” Nikki continued. “They’re amazing.” Considering how flawless both twins’ skin is, we’re obviously convinced!

Get the ORGAID Organic Sheet Mask (4-pack) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This revitalizing sheet mask features a skincare staple for brightening up and repairing your complexion: vitamin C. The breathable ecoderma material, a fabric and hydrogel hybrid, may help your skin soak up all of the nourishing serum — which is totally free of harmful chemicals, alcohol, parabens, sulfates or fragrance. This is clean beauty at its best!

Another thing we seriously love about these ORGAID masks is that they come in sustainable, 100% recyclable packaging. You can totally reuse the little envelope it comes in too, whether it’s to hold more sheet masks or maybe even to store some before-and-after instant photos of your skin’s progress!

We can definitely see how these natural sheet masks have become an essential for the Bellas, and we can’t wait to see what they introduce us to next. In the meantime, we’ll be masking!

Get the ORGAID Organic Sheet Mask (4-pack) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from ORGAID here and other face masks available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!