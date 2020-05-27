5 of Our Favorite On-Trend Bralettes Available at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bras? A sometimes necessary evil. Bralettes? Pretty much the best invention ever. They are pretty, they are soft and they often have no hooks or underwire. They are so comfortable and are often even cute enough to use as an accent to our outfit. We love them so much — and there are so many types to choose from!

Whether we’re talking lacy, silky or stretchy, there are so many beautiful bralette options out there for us to subtly rock under a T-shirt or let peek out of our cami. Us? Well, we don’t discriminate — we want them all. That’s why we picked out five of our favorites available right from Amazon for you to check out too!

This Lovely Lace Number

This bralette’s semi-sheer lace cups are gorgeously complemented by a scalloped trim that looks like it descended straight from the heavens above. The adjustable straps and elastic band add impressive support too!

Get the b.tempt’d by Wacoal Lace Kiss Bralette starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Celebrity Go-To

A-listers love their Calvin Klein bralettes, and so do we. We love the criss-cross back on this one and can’t get enough of the breathable cotton for summer. The cups are also lightly lined and molded, making this a great T-shirt bralette!

Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Silky Stunner

The fluid movement of this bralette’s silky material feels like a dream against skin, and the shine looks absolutely elegant. This one has no padding or wires, making it so comfy you might even fall asleep in it!

Get the SilRiver Silk Soft Cup Wireless Bralette starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Strappy Charmer

With mesmerizing strappy details on both the front and back, this bralette’s alluring charms are seriously no joke. It’s beyond pretty, and it comes in two different types of lace!

Get the Mae Multi Strappy Back Lace Bralette starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Everyday Essential

These pull-over bralettes come in packs of four, and we wouldn’t have it any other way — though we wouldn’t be against even more. They’re just so cozy and even come with removable pads so you can adjust depending on the needs of your outfit!

Get the Caramel Cantina 4-Pack V-Neck Padded Bralette for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want even more? Shop other bralettes here and see all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!