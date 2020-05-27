Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day is over and we all know what that means. It’s time to break out the white in our wardrobe once again! We are so ready to serve up some ultra-angelic, flowy, breezy, boho-chic vibes. But is our closet as ready as we are?

If your current lineup of pieces falls toward the darker, moodier side, it’s time for that official summer update. We know not everyone is looking to go on a major shopping spree right now though. For some, it’s red-hot deals only — and the piece had better be worth it. Don’t want to take any chances? With this gorgeous fan-favorite, you won’t have to!

Get the LILBETTER Beach Crochet Backless Bohemian Halter Maxi Dress in white for just $33 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as June 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

We never would have guessed that this stunning dress would be so affordable upon seeing it. Just look at the crochet detail at the torso! That’s not something we see often, but it’s an instant selling point for Us. Not only is it visually beautiful, but it’s also totally breathable — which is great for hot summer days!

This backless dress has a soft, plunging V-neck and thin halter straps, which you can tie yourself at the back of the neck for the perfect fit — a detail we don’t take for granted when it comes to maxi dresses. The flowy, lined skirt reaches down to the feet, so we love being able to adjust a little bit should our stature call for it!

The white version of this dress is perfect for anyone looking to stay “cool for the summer,” but we have to recommend it for any brides-to-be as well. It would be perfect for a beachy engagement shoot, or maybe even for an actual wedding. If you had to postpone your big party but still want to tie the knot with your significant other, this dress could be just the thing to make that special moment that much more special!

This dress has thousands of adoring fans, and while we are especially excited about the white version, it’s available in four other colors too! Your other options are Khaki, Light Green, Light Pink and Wine Red if any (or all) of those suit your fancy. Check them out now and let’s get shopping!

