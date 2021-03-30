21 Stylish and Comfy Bralettes for People Who Never Want to Wear a Bra Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bra haters, assemble! This is your moment. If you’re ready to ditch all of your regular bras for good and permanently ride the comfy, cute bralette train, then…all aboard!

Of course we pretty much all prefer the comfort of a bralette to a bra, but not all bralettes are created equal. If you want to stock up on the very best picks out there at affordable prices — without any regrets — then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up 21 of our favorites on Amazon. Whether you want lace, mesh, underwire or a lack thereof, check out our picks below!

21 Stylish and Comfy Bralettes for Bra Haters

Lace

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We have serious heart eyes for the delicate lace design on this Mae bralette!

2. We Also Love: This b.tempt’d bralette has a wavy lace design and is surprisingly supportive!

3. We Also Love: For a bandeau look you can rock under a jacket, go for this GORRENNO bralette!

Mesh

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The Italian micro mesh of this OnGossamer bralette is light and breathable. Such a fab everyday bralette!

5. We Also Love: Go sheer with this classic bralette from American Apparel!

6. We Also Love: This DKNY bralette is wire-free but has an ultra-supportive and flattering under-bust band!

Cotton

7. Our Absolute Favorite: You already know our choice has to be this iconic Calvin Klein bralette!

8. We Also Love: The price is right on this Tommy Hilfiger bralette — and so is everything else!

9. We Also Love: Grab this FILA bralette to go with your favorite pair of sneakers!

With Underwire

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This Le Mystere bralette offers flexible underwire support so you can stay comfy all day long!

11. We Also Love: The wires of this Rolewpy bralette are padded and cushioned so they won’t poke you!

12. We Also Love: This Wacoal bralette will make you wonder how so many other brands get underwire so wrong!

Strappy

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Strappy on the front, strappy on the back — this MotoRun bralette knows what we like to see!

14. We Also Love: For an extra stunning intimate, this Romacci bralette is going to leave anyone who sees it speechless!

15. We Also Love: The intricate strap design on the back of this Ouber bralette is everything!

Silky

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This SilRiver bralette is now the definition of luxury!

17. We Also Love: This Mae bralette features mixed materials for an angelic look!

18. We Also Love: The ruffle trim on this Zylioo bralette is almost too pretty to be real!

Nude

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This celebrity-loved Boody bralette comes in numerous nude shades!

20. We Also Love: Soft, simple and smooth under your tops, this Jockey bralette is a T-shirt’s best friend!

21. We Also Love: For wider straps and support all around, this Bali bra is our choice!

Looking for more? Shop all bralettes at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!