



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there are so many things we can do to not only ramp up the fight against the disease, but to help support and celebrate its survivors. We can attend a walking event, donate to charity, spread awareness through word of mouth and social media or buy products from companies participating in the battle. Even something as simple as buying a bar of deodorant can help!

We know that’s what we’re doing this weekend. During October 5 and 6, 2019, Native is donating $1 per bar sold to Fuck Cancer’s P.ink (Personal Ink) program! This program “empowers women to reclaim their bodies after mastectomies through the help of tattoo artists,” ensuring that “breast cancer never has to leave the last mark.” Not only do we love this entire concept, but we love Native deodorants too. Even JoJo Fletcher is a huge fan!

See it: Buy a bar of deodorant for just $12 at Native to join the fight against breast cancer! Ends October 6, 2019. Save 10% with code HEALTH10!

Fletcher, a former Bachelorette and the current star of Cash Pad with fiancé Jordan Rodgers, gave us a peek around her home back in August on her Instagram story. Not only did we get major interior design inspiration, but we left with major beauty and skincare inspiration as well! When we spotted a Native deodorant in her bathroom, we knew we needed one for ourselves — especially after seeing how charitable the brand is!

Native’s deodorants are natural, non-toxic and vegan, free of aluminum (which is linked to Alzheimer’s disease), sulfate and parabens. It can be tough to find a natural deodorant that’s actually effective. Most we’ve tried have left us feeling (and smelling) not so clean, and many even can cause our underarms to develop rashes! Native is most definitely the exception though, with nearly 11,000 reviews and a mind-blowing 4.7 rating out of 5!

Shoppers say Native is “seriously game-changing.” They can’t even believe how excited they are over deodorant! They say it’s “the only [natural deodorant] that truly works” and leaves them feeling “lovely and fresh” all day long — sometimes into the next day as well. Even after hot yoga sessions and summer jogs in the humidity, they say it can’t be defeated! Plus, everyone agrees, these deodorants smell so good.

Native’s deodorants are infused with amazing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter and probiotics that may not only keep our underarms dry and fresh, but soft too! And that’s all without staining our clothes. There are currently 10 women’s scents available (including unscented and custom!), plus multi-packs. There are even more scents if we want to peruse through the sections for men and teens too. Make sure to check out the newly-released Peony & Jasmine Tea, featuring pink packaging, the official color of the international ribbon symbol for breast cancer awareness!

We all use deodorant, so being able to give back just by purchasing something we’d buy anyway is amazing. We know we’re planning on stocking up before the weekend is over. Every purchase helps to turn scars into art, so don’t miss out on being a part of this incredible, uplifting movement!

