A two-piece set with a top and a skirt is one of the best ways to spend your hard-earned cash this summer. You’ll be grateful for all the matching sets you have when we’re in the middle of summer and you’re scrambling for what to wear when the weather absolutely sucks. You can rack them up without spending too much – that’s the good thing, and we’ve found one you’ll want to get that’s just $20, which is impressive nowadays.

Head to Walmart to score the Liv & Lottie Top and Midi Skirt Set for just $20. That’s less than dinner at a fast food joint restaurant now, because the world is upside down and stupid these days. But you can rest assured knowing that for this paltry sum, you can dress yourself nicely with a matching set you’ll love to hit the town in, especially with its fun skirt and put-together and polished top.

You get a sleeveless shirt that clings to your form and a midi skirt with a sexy slit in the side with this set. It comes in two different shades, a dark black and a fun muted blue, so you have two colors for any situation. In addition to being ribbed, the top has two drawstrings on the side so you can adjust them to your liking. So not only is it flattering to your form, but you can change it if you want to tighten it a bit here and there as well.

You won’t want to miss this gorgeous set, especially while it’s on sale at this price. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better option right now, so make sure you grab it now. Don’t be afraid to have these sets make up the majority of your wardrobe, because everyone knows how cute and comfy they are.

