Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having a bidet in your home bathroom has become somewhat of a trend — but it can be intimidating to take the plunge! While many of Us want to see what the fuss is all about, we also don’t know exactly what to expect. And beyond that, which one is a solid choice for first-time users?

The variety of items on the market is overwhelming, but if you’re looking for a starter model to see if you enjoy a personal bidet, we found an excellent option! Thousands of shoppers say they picked up Brondell’s SimpleSpa as a bidet and claim it’s perfect for anyone who’s “uninitiated” to this ever-growing craze.

Get the Brondell SimpleSpa Non-Electric Bidet for prices starting at just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This particular model is an incredible choice for numerous reasons, starting with the incredibly affordable price point! The single nozzle version will only cost you $37, while the double nozzle is priced at $50 — both relative steals. Most shoppers opted for the more affordable version and fell in love! The design of this bidet is super sleek and even easier to install. We always appreciate when things are less complicated, especially unfamiliar new devices.

Get the Brondell SimpleSpa Non-Electric Bidet for prices starting at just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

You may think that something like a bidet will take up tons of space, but this one does the complete opposite! It’s incredibly thin and shoppers confirm it doesn’t create any awkward gaps between the toilet seat and bowl itself. It merely juts out a few inches to the side — you’ll barely notice it’s even there!

It may take some practice to get the hang of this bidet, but reviewers say once you get there, you’ll become seriously obsessed. The squeaky-clean feeling it provides is reportedly life-changing, and there are few bidets at this price point on the market now as high-quality as Brondell’s version!

See it: Get the Brondell SimpleSpa Non-Electric Bidet for prices starting at just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Brondell and shop all of the kitchen and bath products available at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!