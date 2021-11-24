Get Iconic Brows Like Brooke Shields With This Beauty Product — Only $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are certain celebs out there who have single-handedly changed the beauty industry. Kylie Jenner launched her Lip Kits, kicking off a cultural obsession with attaining the perfect pout. Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna has created an empowering and inclusive makeup line that appeals to all skin tones. And when it comes to eyebrows, there’s one star who put volume on the map: Brooke Shields. The actress embraced her bushy brows back in the ‘80s, inspiring others to go for a fuller look as well. And today, thick brows are still in.

So, what’s Shields’ secret to her iconic eyebrows? The answer may come as a surprise. According to Prevention, the 56-year-old uses aloe vera after brushing her brows into shape. Shields’ reported makeup artist Nicole Bryl once said, “It not only holds the brows in place, but it also conditions them at the same time. Plus, it creates a more natural look than you get with other commercial brow gels.” Genius! And now, you can score Shields’ alleged eyebrow gel for just $10 at Amazon.

Get the Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Gelly Bottle for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Gelly Bottle has multiple beauty benefits. This 99% aloe vera gel hydrates skin, replenishing moisture and reducing the appearance of damaged dermis. Aloe vera also helps cool skin after sun exposure. It’s no wonder this organic ointment has been considered a healing moisturizer for centuries. And now, you can also use this aloe vera to style your brows!

If you’re looking for other creative ways to apply the Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera, just read these reviews. One shopper said, “Soothing, smoothing and reduces redness and appearance of acne scars.” Another customer also uses this gel to treat skin issues. “I was having an eczema skin crisis and this has been a life saver,” the review reported. “It has cooled my skin off and reduced the redness.” And this shopper finds that the aloe vera serves various purposes: “I love the gel. I use it for my hair and skin. Great for severely dry skin and even rashes.” Many reviews mentioned that this particular product does not leave a sticky residue, unlike other aloe vera. And one shopper declared, “It is the only product ON EARTH I have ever tried that prevents my skin from peeling after a long sun exposure.”

Whether you need to soothe your skin or hold your hair in place, Shields’ favorite Lily of the Desert Aloe Vera Gelly Bottle does it all.

