Brooklyn Decker Loves This ‘Healing’ Serum After Wiping Away the Day





The key to fixing any bad day? Ending it. The second we arrive home, we can’t wait to jump in the shower. We count down the minutes until we can remove any remaining evidence of any series of unfortunate events. Now, the key here? Reliable, strong products that have tough-as-nails formulas. Products that will get the job done. Products that get the job done so well, that even when we had a good day, we still turn to them at the end of it.

Let’s stop for a second here. Does anyone out there need something like this in their lives? Are your current “must-haves” falling short? It’s a tale as old as time, and don’t worry, because it’s happening to Us too. So what can we do about it? We can turn to others for help. Others like supermodel Brooklyn Decker, perhaps? The 32-year-old Grace and Frankie star knows a thing or two about beauty. And when it comes to taking care of her skin after removing her favorite beauty products? This serum is her secret weapon.

See it: Try the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus Serum to achieve Brooklyn Decker’s signature glow!

Starting at just $126 at Dermstore!

$148 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26th, 2019, but are subject to change.

How do we know Decker is a major fan of this product? She said it directly! In a recent Harper’s BAAZAR “Go to Bed With Me” video, the model-turned-actress confessed her love for the Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus Serum. So why did this product make the cut over others? Well, according to her, it wouldn’t have…until recently.

Decker explains that she started using this when she was pregnant, because “wasn’t allowed to use retinol.” Her OBGYN informed the mom-to-be, “You can do anything you want — you can have wine, whatever — don’t have big fish sushi, and do not [use] retinol.” Now, why has this product stuck around long after the births of both sons, Hank and Stevie? Aside from it being “awesome,” she says it’s “really good for anti-aging” as well as for “fighting acne,” which she openly admits to getting often while pregnant. It now makes sense on how this ended up on her radar.

So what is so special about this serum? Let’s think like Decker for a second. According to her, when it comes to our skin, it’s best to think of it as “church.” And why do we go to church? To heal. That’s what this serum is for. “It’s all about healing,” she says. So, when we’re looking to hydrate dry skin, nourish it or deal with pesky sunburn, this product won’t just do the trick, but it’ll do the trick for all skin types, tones and textures.

In the past, she admits to dealing with ineffective formulas. She explained that “a lot of serums, especially if they’re for acne, can feel really harsh and tingly and like they’re burning your face, and I used to believe that that meant that it was working. It doesn’t!” And it shouldn’t! This serum swoops in to save the day and change up that “status quo” with a formula that may calm and soothe skin without any of that unnecessary and unflattering irritation we and she have tried to avoid in the past. What could be better than that?

Reviewers agree too! One reviewer says it’s her “new go-to” at night and another says it offered up “real results.” Even more fantastic? It can easily adapt to any regular routine or regimen we’ve got going on! Decker herself says it works wonderfully with one of her other beloved products too. That makes this serum the holy grail that will become our “new favorite” too!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

