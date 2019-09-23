



She doesn’t have to buy it, because she owns it! Delilah Belle Hamlin is following in the footsteps of her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna when it comes to her wardrobe choices this season. The result? Simple! The 21-year-old’s killer street style rarely misses a beat fashion-wise. Want to know the best part?

The time has come when we too can follow her lead! See, Hamlin isn’t just a fan of jeans — she’s a fan of Jordache denim. And who could blame her? Jordache has been at the top of everyone’s list since launching its SS20 collection at Justin Theroux‘s lower east side bar, Ray’s, during NYFW. The best news of all? Her favorite brand not only has the perfect pair available at Macy’s…but that pair is majorly marked down too. Run, don’t walk!

See it: Grab a pair of the Jordache Distressed Molly Skinny Jeans (originally $69) now with prices starting at just $41, available at Macy’s!

What’s on the fashion forecast this fall? A pair of well-fitting jeans that is equal parts comfortable and chic. Want to know the one pair we’re all in desperate need of? The Jordache Distressed Molly Skinny Jeans, of course. It’s the one and the only pair we’ll need this season and the next. Why is that?

Let’s start with the brand. Jordache prides itself on its California-cool aesthetic. It puts a modern spin on vintage-inspired denim pieces, and it’s always spot on, to the point that it hasn’t just raised our attention, but celebrities’ attention too. In a recent Instagram post, the brand uploaded a photo of Delilah Belle rocking a full head-to-toe Jordache look. Now, we love a Canadian tuxedo as much as the next girl, but we know how overwhelming it can be for some. So if we’re looking to steal her style, let’s start slow with this pair.

We can’t get over how fashionable this skinny jean is. The distressed detailing is striking enough to turn heads, but subtle enough where it’s not causing a scene. Meaning? It can easily be dressed up when we’re looking to head to work and nail Casual Friday. Even better than that? It’ll do so in an astonishing way.

The Light Indigo wash features a thick, faded red line going up both sides. It’s totally bold, but not any bolder than our favorite gold hoops or buckled belt would be. Think of it as a wearable accessory that is sealing the deal — style-wise, of course.

Better than that? How great the fit is! Oftentimes, jeans are tight and unflattering, leaving many of Us counting down the minutes until we can take them off. Not here, no way! This pair is crafted from a cotton-spandex blend that will not only keep Us looking good, but feeling it too! The spandex material will essentially mold to our bodies, highlighting all of our curves in all the right ways.

Fantastic, isn’t it? It is, and what’s even more fantastic is the length. This jean hits right above the ankle, which means it will not only easily show off any new pair of shoes — think of all of the booties and heels! — but it will easily weather any storm too. Wave goodbye to wet bottoms! That will never be the case here, making this skinny jean not just on the top of Delilah Belle’s list, but ours too!

