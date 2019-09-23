



Find yourself living life on the go? We feel the same, and it’s impossible to slow down these days. From hectic work schedules to last-minute engagements, it’s always one thing or another that ends up in our way. One thing that should never catch Us by surprise? Our shoes. In fact, our shoes should be the one thing that can weather any storm or situation we find ourselves in.

The issue though? It’s rare to find a pair up to the task. The chic pair is never comfortable and the comfortable pair is never chic. Finding one that’s a balance of the two? Impossible. We’re frustrated, to say the least! Our shoes should be as adaptable as we are, so when we stumbled upon this perfect pair, we were sold. Not only is this top-rated flat comfy-chic, but it’s also a fan favorite!

See it: Grab a pair of the BOBS from Skechers Women’s Plush Fashion Slip-On Flats (originally $99) now with prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

What’s so special about the BOBS from Skechers Women’s Plush Fashion Slip-On Flat? If you ask the reviewers, only everything! Over 1,500 reviewers can’t stop ranting and raving over how special this shoe is. And why is that? One reviewer says this shoe is “so comfortable” while another says these shoes are “the most adorable” flats she’s ever seen! Another reviewer called this shoe “perfect for a casual work environment,” and others agree! Actually, they don’t just agree — they recommend purchasing more than one pair. But why wouldn’t they?

This flat is fabulous! All 12 colors are, that is. The Grey shade is perfect for anyone looking for a casual hue that can pair easily with anything from a T-shirt and jeans to sweatpants and a sweatshirt on the weekend. The same can be said about the Black Heather, Black/Black and White Adorbs pairs too! Does anyone want to elevate their look? Step into the Black Emoji pair! This fun, patterned print is the playful accent we don’t just want, but need. The best part? The same can be said about the entire dozen of styles!

See it: Grab a pair of the BOBS from Skechers Women’s Plush Fashion Slip-On Flats (originally $99) now with prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

This slip-on flat is somewhere between our favorite slipper and sneaker; it’s wearable inside and outside of the house. One reviewer loved how “soft and flexible” the material was, and adds that it offered up so much “support” to her feet when worn for long periods of time. Who could blame her though? The insole features a padded memory foam that’s practically a pillow for our feet. It’ll meet our feet with comfort and support with each and every single step.

What’s even better than that? One reviewer noted how “stretchy” the material is, saying it offered up “a little extra room” and molded to her feet without being too stretchy. Instead, it was as if this shoe was perfectly tailored for her feet specifically. Amazing, isn’t it? It is…so much so that we can’t help but recommend throwing one — or two — pairs into your bag ASAP. As the reviewers say, it’s the “go-to” shoe you won’t be able to live without!

See it: Grab a pair of the BOBS from Skechers Women’s Plush Fashion Slip-On Flats (originally $99) now with prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Sketchers items, more sneakers and women’s shoes also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!