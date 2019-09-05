



Cool, fall weather is almost here. It’s even made quick appearances here and there during summer to give us a preview of what’s to come, but now we know one thing for certain: We need a new jacket!

We already have our moto-style jackets and denim jackets, of course, but while they’re great everyday pieces, they don’t actually work for every single day. Take rainy days, for example! They don’t mix well with water, and the discomfort of wearing a wet jacket is certainly not one of our favorite feelings in the world. That’s why we need a waterproof jacket for the upcoming season — one that’ll also work for spring too! We’re not talking boxy, bright yellow raincoats here, though. We’re talking a super cute and chic one from a brand we all know and love! For 50% off!

See it: Get The North Face Magnolia Waterproof Rain Jacket (originally $120) for just $60 at Nordstrom!

That’s right, this The North Face jacket is half off and selling fast, to no one’s surprise. Shoppers say it’s perfect for “cooler summer nights and fall” weather and that it’s “very flattering,” unlike typical raincoats. They’re describing it as “very cute and stylish” and the quality as “excellent.” As one shopper stated, The North Face is “always a solid choice” and this jacket is everything!

Unlike rubbery, vinyl rain jackets and plastic ponchos — which are basically sweat machines — this rain jacket is actually super breathable and soft! It has a HyVent 2.5L shell with sealed seams. This fabric is durable and waterproof, consisting of multiple layers. It doesn’t stick to our skin on the interior and, on the exterior, rain slides right off. This keeps us dry on the inside and outside!

This medium-weight jacket has an adjustable full hood that won’t fall off every time we look slightly up with a hidden drawcord system. This means no more constantly pulling on those hanging strings so they’re even. There’s an internal drawcord down at the hem as well, which hits toward the bottom of the hips!

See it: Get The North Face Magnolia Waterproof Rain Jacket (originally $120) for just $60 at Nordstrom!

This Magnolia jacket has a front-zip closure and covered side-zip pockets. There are also zip vents under our arms to cool us off during a humid jog, for example! This jacket also features a mock neck with a chin guard, hook-and-loop closures at the cuffs of the sleeves and a logo at the front and back!

This jacket has a relaxed, straight fit that shoppers say “fits true to size with room for layering.” If we threw on too many layers, though, don’t worry, because we can take this jacket off and fold it up to be super small and fit right into our bag! We won’t need to tie it around our waist or carry it over our arm. Then, when we get home, we can throw it right in the washing machine and then straight into the dryer for next time!

The North Face is one of the top brands in the world for gear that keeps us warm and dry, whether we’re taking on a tough new hiking trail or stopping by a local coffee shop for our morning latte. That’s why we’re not surprised to see this jacket is practically gone in the green shade already. Hurry, though, because we can still grab the black heather version in every size — for now!

See it: Get The North Face Magnolia Waterproof Rain Jacket (originally $120) for just $60 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from The North Face here and other sale jackets available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!