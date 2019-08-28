This Gorgeous Adjustable Dress Will Fit You Like a Glove





One of the best feelings in the world is putting on a dress for the first time and it fitting perfectly, like it was made specifically for us and no one else. Or so, we’d assume, but the reality is that it’s extremely rare to find a dress like that. We usually just accept mini flaws or try to fix them with accessories or by layering, or we end up paying extra at a tailor to fix them!

That’s why we love things like adjustable straps and elasticized waists, but what if a dress has sleeves instead of straps and a more relaxed waist instead of a cinched one? Is all hope just lost? Or is there a brand out there willing to take that extra step to help those dresses fit perfectly too?

See it: Get the Majorelle Elaine Mididress starting at just $168 at Revolve!

That’s right, Majorelle was the brand to step up when it created the Elaine Mididress, and the result is even better than we could have ever imagined. This dress is not only flowy and fabulous, but it’s customizable in a totally unexpected way, and we need it on our body now! Later, too. And every day after that!

Shoppers say this dress is “the prettiest piece of clothing [they] own” and “the most beautiful dress” they’ve ever worn, to offer you an idea of its first impression in real life, since our first online impression was already spectacular. They say it’s “so gorgeous” and the fit, accents and prints are “extremely flattering,” making this dress a “must have” for our wardrobe!

This dress is partially lined with a semi-sheer fabric overlay. The fluttery short sleeves, for example, are not lined, which was a genius choice. Same goes for the bottom of the lightly ruffled skirt, the see-through effect adding on tons of extra charm to an already alluring dress!

Let’s talk more about that skirt, though. The longest part of the hem hits around the knee, and we’ll see it rise as it creates a slit at the right leg, leading up to an adjustable drawstring at the upper thigh! This drawstring tie is so incredibly unique, allowing us to customize the fit of this dress to complement our figure. It also creates a ruching effect that travels all the way up to the chest! Ruching is one of the most flattering accents a piece can have, and it works beautifully here to accentuate our favorite features and conceal everything else!

This Elaine dress has a V-neckline, and over on the back, we’ll find the hidden zipper and hook-and-eye closure further enhancing the glove-like fit. We also want to note that there’s a bit of separation between the zipper and hook, forming a narrow keyhole cutout for yet another genius accent!

This dress is currently available in two colors. There’s Pink Baybreeze, a hot flamingo pink with a violet-purple floral pattern that’s pretty, feminine and perfect for date night. There’s also Leopard Multi, a white dress with leopard print, but not a normal leopard print! It’s actually multicolor, with shades of red and yellow. People will be turning their heads for a second look at this uncommon design, assuming we manage to grab this version before it sells out!

Whether we need a back-to-school dress or a wedding guest go-to piece, this Elaine dress fits the occasion as well as it fits us, so let’s get shopping!

