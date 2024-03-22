Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can never have too many running shoes. But not every running shoe is made equal. If you’ve been trying to find the best sneakers for your next workout or even a marathon, you’d do well to checkout Brooks if you don’t already have a pair of Hoka shoes you wear regularly. Brooks shoes are loved by celebrities and everyday wearers alike, and they’re some of the most comfortable and supportive running shoes nyou can find right now. If you’re interested in picking up a pair of your own, you can get your own for 21% off right now at Zappos.

Related: 11 of the Best Sneakers You Can Stand in All Day Without Pain We found the best sneakers that shoppers say you can wear all day without pain, ranging from athletic versions to more stylish options — details

The Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers are available in a wide variety of colors and styles, from hot pink and blue to more muted blacks and whites and even neon oranges and greens thrown in for good measure. They come in a range of sizes to fit just about anyone, and they’re made from recycled materials, equivalent to eight plastic water bottles, in fact.

Get the Brooks Ghost 15 Sneakers for just $110 at Zappos!

You’ll appreciate the smooth ride a pair of Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers gives you right away when you go on a run with their soft foam footbed, lace closure, carbon rubber outsole, and nylon lining. It’s a comfortable setup that helps you feel like you’re walking on a cloud, which is exactly the type of thing you want when you’re spending a lot of time hitting the pavement.

Get the Brooks Ghost 15 Sneakers for just $110 at Zappos!

These shoes are going for their lowest price in 30 days, and they’ve amassed nearly 3,000 four and five-star reviews at Zappos. Buyers praise their comfort, their fit, and how effective they feel when running on a treadmill, the street, and other situations. If you’re planning on buying a pair, now’s the best time to do so while they’re on sale – you’re going to be glad you did when you start getting out there and running!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Brooks Ghost 15 Sneakers for just $110 at Zappos!