Whenever we find clothing that can be worn in different ways, we consider it a true win. As many of Us are on a strict wardrobe budget, shopping smart is essential — so versatility is always at the top of the priority list.

And often, it’s the simplest pieces that provide the biggest bang for our buck — and the room to create countless looks! Not sure what we’re talking about? A shirt dress like this one from Bsubseach is a prime example. It’s ideal for summer, since it works as a great day dress, a bikini cover-up at the beach and so much more!

Get the Bsubseach Women Loose Long Sleeve Swimsuit Cover Ups Button Down Beach Shirt for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2021, but are subject to change.



The look of this shirt dress is fairly straightforward. It has a loose fit and is essentially a basic button-down shirt that’s extended to a tunic length, hitting right above the knee. The hem of this dress has a bit of a high-low silhouette with curved sides — also similar to how a traditional button-down shirt is cut.

A lot of shoppers note that this is a perfect dress to wear on a beach vacation, which makes complete sense. Layer it over a bikini or one-piece suit, throw on a pair of wedge sandals — and you’re ready to roll. You can also wear it with jean shorts and a tank top if you want extra coverage — and of course, you can rock it solo in dress form.

Just a note: Some reviewers warn that the material may be slightly see-through, especially if you’re picking up the white shade. That’s why we suggest potentially wearing a slip underneath if you are opting for a frock moment. If you want to add more shape to the look, put on a belt or try tucking the front of the top into your bottoms!

With a garment as classic and effortless as this one, there are limitless styling options. You won’t be sorry that you have this shirt dress in your closet once summer rolls around!

