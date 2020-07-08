This Comfy Pajama-Style T-Shirt Dress Is Cute Enough to Wear Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know that feeling of never wanting to take your pajamas off? We’ve all been there — in fact, there may have been a few occasions where we’ve actually popped out to run a quick errand in our jammies and slippers.

But sometimes, sleepwear simply doesn’t translate to the great outdoors — but you don’t need to be embarrassed about rocking this PJ-style T-shirt dress outside of the house. It’s seriously cute enough for way more activities than lounging on the couch!

BTFBM Women’s V-Neck Short Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Dress (Black)

Get the BTFBM Women’s V-Neck Short Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Dress with free shipping for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers say that this BTFBM dress is so easy to wear — and we believe it. It’s made from a super soft poly-blend material that’s cuddle-worthy, but translates to your everyday wardrobe. It shines as a house dress or standby item that you can quickly throw on if you need to head to the grocery store. It also works as a simple beach cover-up!

We love staple dresses like this one because with the right styling, they are incredibly versatile. Grab a denim jacket, and you instantly have an elevated look. You can add a bold kimono to inject some color to the outfit — or a belt to give it more shape. This dress comes in three classic shades: royal blue, black and light grey.

These dresses have a simple V-neck and the short sleeves are rolled up and stitched in place. The hem hits right above the knee, and this dress has pockets! The roomy fit is perfect for casual days out. It’s worth noting that this is an ideal dress to have if you’re heading off on a summer trip, because you truly can’t go wrong with it. Not only is it suitable for warm weather, you can easily take this dress into the fall. When the temperatures get colder, team this dress with knee-high boots and a leather jacket. Practical pieces are everything!

