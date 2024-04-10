This Maxi Dress ‘Fits a Large Bust Beautifully’ – Just $46!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For those of you with bigger busts, you’re probably painfully aware of how difficult it can be to find dresses that aren’t only forgiving, but fashionable. Sometimes the styles you want to wear don’t always work the best with your frame, and that’s a frustrating issue all its own. So when you find a dress that not only works with your shape, you want to scream about it from the rooftops. And we’ve found one that you’re definitely going to want to tell all your large-busted friends about. Because not only does it fit like a dream, but it’s a gorgeous look for just about any occasion.

The BTFBM Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress is a beautiful $46 boho frock with a tropical design that makes it perfect for spring, summer, and beyond. Its ruffled cuff sleeves and flowy fabric come together at the chest with a deep plunging neck and bow knot front. It’s perfect for showing off and supporting a larger chest, or for minimizing the look of it thanks to the bow knot!

Get the BTFBM Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s not too long or too short, and the perfect length for a maxi dress, which makes it appropriate for any occasion and really, any type of weather. You can pair it with heels or sneakers, whatever look you’re going for. Just toss a jacket on if you’re feeling like you need something a little extra to complete the outfit.

This is the perfect date night outfit, or even a nice look for spending some time out at brunch with the girls. And as one buyer points out, it has “more than enough fabric up top to cover” for anyone with a large bust.

“Keep in mind it still shows a lot of cleavage but it covers my bra and isn’t tight at all,” one buyer wrote.

If you’re ready to put down some cash on a great-looking trash, you should absolutely make sure it’s this one – or at the very least, you add it to your cart.

