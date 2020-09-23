This ‘Buttery-Smooth’ Wrap Top Will Earn You Instant Style Points

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that your fall wardrobe is finally starting to take shape with some basics, some sweaters and some taller socks, it’s time to expand your search. Let’s start including some pieces you love, rather than just pieces you need to get through the cold. The goal is to have some pieces you’re actually excited to put on every day because they make you feel good inside and out!

That doesn’t have to mean buying a fancy party dress you’ll never get to wear or an expensive designer bag. There’s a time and place for everything, but in this time and place, we specifically wanted to show you this wrap top from Amazon. This piece is definitely not going to mess with your budget, but it will throw a wrench into your wardrobe — the kind that actually fixes things!

Get the BTFBM Long Sleeve Wrap Front Pullover Top starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

We love this wrap top because it’s undoubtedly more fashionable than any basic long-sleeve tee, but it’s just as easy to wear. It has a pull-on closure, meaning there are no ties or any other DIY features that will take time out of your day. The wrap look is fixed in place, the asymmetrical layered fabric look continuing from the surplice V-neckline down to the ribbed hem!

This top is made of a soft and airy material, and it has a nice, relaxed fit that isn’t going to cling to your body. It only tapers at the ribbed cuffs of the long sleeves, pulling the look together and keeping any fabric from falling over your wrists and getting in your way.

This top is currently available in two variations. First up is a black and white top with horizontal stripes, while the second is a burnt orange with white animal print. These two tops have the same construction, but visually, they’re definitely different enough that you can grab and wear both!

You’ll soon find yourself wearing this top with just about everything, from skinny jeans to corduroy slacks. The wrap style helps dress it up enough for both work and play too. Tuck that ribbed hem into a skirt to transform your look. Don’t be afraid to test this top’s limits; you may never actually find them!

