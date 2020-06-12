This High-Waisted Leopard Bikini Is Every Beach Babe’s Best Friend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready to hit the beach with Us? We are so pumped up to sunbathe on our towels, splash around in the ocean, toss a frisbee or two and collect some cool seashells to bring home. We’re even excited for smothering sunscreen all over our bodies and shaking the sand out of our shoes before driving home. We miss all of it!

First things first, though. We need a new bikini. This first half of the year has been difficult for many though, and maybe our old bikinis aren’t quite bringing us the confidence they used to. That’s okay, because we’re going to introduce you to something you’ll love even more: a high-waisted bikini that flatters like no other!

Get the BTFBM Casual Leopard Printed Triangle High-Waisted Bikini starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

A flattering bikini? At an affordable price? They really do exist — you just have to know where to look. This animal-print one is proving it’s possible, ready to wash away your doubts with the tide. If you’re ready to get your beach babe on, keep reading!

This bikini has a triangle top with padding, as well as a band under the bust for support. It has adjustable, over-the-shoulder straps so you won’t end up with a weird halter tan, and a buckle in back. The bottoms, however, might be the true selling point. The high-rise waist provides tummy control, helping to cinch the waist and smooth everything out thanks to the all-over printed pattern, while the high leg silhouette is made to elongate you — adding what may seem like miles to your legs!

Both pieces of this bikini set are very stretchy and fully lined. This isn’t the type of swimsuit you can’t actually wear to, you know, swim. It’s made to stay put and support you, and it won’t turn totally transparent the second you step into the water!

This bikini is available in multiple animal patterns, so whether you’re rocking the leopard look or prefer a snake print, you’ll find one (or more) you’ll love. Just imagine this beauty on a sunny beach day — and by “beauty” we don’t mean the bikini — we mean you wearing it!

