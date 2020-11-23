This Unique Cropped Sweater Takes Leopard Print to a New Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know how trendy leopard print has become in recent years, and making it appear unique takes serious creativity. After all, it’s a mainstay on every item from tank tops to furniture these days. While there are plenty of pieces available in various hues of leopard print, we just spotted a take on the trend that’s completely fresh.

This sweater from BTFBM is a fun (and funky knit) that’s guaranteed to turn heads. It certainly stands out from the pack, which is just one reason we’re completely obsessed.

Images courtesy of Amazon.Get the BTFBM Women’s Leopard Printed Knitted Long Sleeve Chunky Casual Sweater for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



You can instantly see why this sweater is so special. There are actual leopards on the sleeves that jut out towards the chest, making for a truly whimsical design. The leopards featured are either tan or white (depending on which top you select), and there are multiple color options for the backdrop — including green, red, grey and black. We’re deeming them bold neutrals!

These sweaters are slightly cropped and have a ribbed hem that’s ideal to tuck into high-waisted jeans or skirts. The long sleeves are ribbed as well, and there’s a simple crewneck up top to finish the look. This is a statement-making sweater, so keeping the bottoms you choose to pair with it simple is a safe styling bet. The leopards are begging to be the center of attention!

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how much they love the look of this sweater. Plus, they claim it offers high-quality for the price tag and feels soft against the skin. Some reviewers note this knit can run small, and others recommend sizing up. The choice is yours, but if you’re looking for an oversized moment, it’s best to order one up from your usual size. No matter what silhouette you’re going for, it’s bound to be a hit. If you’re over seeing the same leopard look everywhere, this sweater is calling your name!

